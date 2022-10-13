USRowing Announces Departure of Laurel Korholz

USRowing announced the departure of longtime coach Laurel Korholz October 13.

Korholz has been on the coaching staff of the USRowing Princeton Training Center since 2005, most recently taking over as head coach last December, replacing head coach Tom Terhaar. Korholz will now join Terhaar once again at Columbia University.

“I’m sad to go; but after nearly 30 years with USRowing, I’m looking forward to this new opportunity at Columbia University,” Korholz said. “I’m excited to work with Tom (Terhaar) and Andrew (Hess) and the entire coaching staff at Columbia.”

USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus praised Korholz for her time at USRowing.

“Laurel has been a huge part of the USRowing organization for the past 30 years, first as an accomplished athlete and then as a tremendously successful coach,” said Kraus. “Her contributions to the U.S. Women’s National Team are unparalleled, and I wish her the best of luck in her new position at Columbia University. We also look forward to continuing to work with Laurel as those opportunities arise.”

According to USRowing, Korholz was an 11-time national team member, racing on three Olympic teams and winning a silver medal in the women’s eight in 2004 in Athens. She was part of the silver medal-winning eight at the 1994 World Rowing Championships and the gold medal-winning eight at the 1995 World Rowing Championships.