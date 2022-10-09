Better Conditions A Welcome Change on Day Two of the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY WORLD ROWING

On the second day of racing at the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships in Saundersfoot, Great Britain, the United States picked up a win in the men’s quad as well as two top finishes in the B Finals.

“The quad went really well today,” Chris Bak, a member of the U.S. men’s quad rowing as Next Level Rowing told USRowing.

“We were able to get out in front and stay in control of the race. We were able to hold off Spain and Germany into the first buoy and continue to take open water on them. It was nice to see that our hard work has been paying off. We are looking forward to having a good scrap in the A final tomorrow.”

Hannah Huppi took the top spot in the women’s single B final, as did Next Level Rowing’s Gary Rought and Malachi Anderson in the men’s double.

Racing on the final day of the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships continues October 9 at 09:00 and includes A and B finals.