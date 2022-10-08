Coastal Rowers Battle Mixed Conditions on Day One of 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO COURTESY

After what was described as a torrential downpour, rowers at the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships were treated to afternoon sunshine on the first day of competition.

Racing on October 7 included seven heats of racing in the men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, men’s and women’s coxed quads, and the mixed double.

In one of the more decisive wins of the day went to the women of the New Zealand coxed quad—representing Hawkes Bay Rowing Club—that includes Olympic women’s single champion Emma Twigg, Olympic women’s eight silver medalist Emma Dyke and 2022 lightweight women’s single bronze medalist Jackie Kiddle.

Both coxed women’s quad crews representing the United States advanced to the finals on Sunday.

“We popped out pretty quickly ahead, and then right around that first buoy, we were feeling it. I felt like we were just taking off,” Brooke Wolford told USRowing. “Then my oarlock opened up on the left side; my starboard oar went a little crazy. I caught the oar, and I pulled my oars in, and I put it back in. I couldn’t feel my left hand, but I was like, ‘I need to get this locked before I start rowing again, because that’s the only way we’re going to get through this.’ We were still ahead at that point. It was a tussle.”