Armstrong to Lead Gophers

Scott Armstrong, former general manager of the Saugatuck Rowing Club and a masters rowing coach, has become head coach of the University of Minnesota men’s crew, the program announced. “Armstrong is a former head coach at Dartmouth College and brings over 20 years of rowing and training experience, IRA and Henley Royal Regatta racing knowledge, and a strong desire to help our rowers improve at all levels,” the crew said.