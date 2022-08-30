 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gartin Named Executive Director of CRCA

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

John Gartin has been named executive director at the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association.

Gartin currently is a Director, Career Development at Northern Arizona University and has been serving on the CRCA’s sustainability committee as chair. He has also served in a number of coaching positions at the University of Oklahoma, Dallas United, and Nova Southeastern.

“I hope together we continue to build up a CRCA that the entire rowing community sees as a leader in DEI, coaching support, Title IX, and growth of women’s rowing,” Gartin said.

