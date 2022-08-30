Gartin Named Executive Director of CRCA

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

John Gartin has been named executive director at the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association.

Gartin currently is a Director, Career Development at Northern Arizona University and has been serving on the CRCA’s sustainability committee as chair. He has also served in a number of coaching positions at the University of Oklahoma, Dallas United, and Nova Southeastern.

“I hope together we continue to build up a CRCA that the entire rowing community sees as a leader in DEI, coaching support, Title IX, and growth of women’s rowing,” Gartin said.