Royal Canadian Henley Regatta Underway August 2-7

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

The 2022 Royal Canadian Henley Regatta got underway August 2 and will run through August 7.

The event, now in its 138th iteration, had over 1,500 entries from more than 100 clubs, including representation from three countries.

A list of entries for the event can be viewed here. Results can be viewed here.