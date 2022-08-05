Ebke Picked Up By Saint Mary’s College of California

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

Brian Ebke, the former head women’s rowing coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, has been hired as the head coach of the Saint Mary’s College of California women’s rowing program.

Saint Mary’s College Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Matoso announced the hire in late July.

“We are very excited to announce Brian as our new head rowing coach,” Matoso said. “He has won a national championship and has helped maintain and grow the success of the programs he has been with. We are confident that he will do the same with Gaels Rowing and we look forward to watching the program continue to grow under his tutelage.”

Ebke says he’s excited to get to work with the program and the university at large.

“I’ve already received an amazingly warm and excited welcome from the athletic administrative staff and that speaks to the incredible culture within the department,” Ebke said. “Saint Mary’s is a special place and it’s clear that there is a lot of energy and positive momentum within athletics and the school as a whole.”