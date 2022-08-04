Ruderman Joins Statesmen Coaching Staff

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

Katy Ruderman, former George Washington University women’s rowing assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, has joined the Hobart College rowing coaching roster as an associate coach.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Hobart rowing,” Hobart and William Smith Colleges Head Rowing Coach Paul Bugenhagen said. “The ability to enhance a rich tradition of success with a brand new facility and a coach with the experience and quality of Katy is outstanding. Coach Ruderman has developed athletes and speed at all levels and across all boat classes which fits our methods for developing champions. Great people make great places and it’s clear after a thorough interview process that we’ve gotten another great person in Coach Ruderman.”

Ruderman spent three seasons at George Washington prior to her new appointment and holds a bachelor’s degree in health and wellness promotion from Cambridge College as well as a level 3 coaching certification from USRowing.