STAFF REPORTS
VIDEO BY ADAM REIST
The Philadelphia Youth Regatta welcomes 640 crews and scullers from 50 different clubs to the Schuylkill River Saturday, June 23, for 1,500-meter racing.
The regatta offers junior rowers and scullers the opportunity to race from a starting platform on the historic river. Singles, doubles, and fours lead entires, with some categories of each drawing 30 competing crews in the every-heat-is-a-final format. Quads outdrew eights in the number of entries.
Racing begins at 8:00 a.m. June 23. Results can be viewed here.
