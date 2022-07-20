Philadelphia Youth Regatta to Begin June 23

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

The Philadelphia Youth Regatta welcomes 640 crews and scullers from 50 different clubs to the Schuylkill River Saturday, June 23, for 1,500-meter racing.

The regatta offers junior rowers and scullers the opportunity to race from a starting platform on the historic river. Singles, doubles, and fours lead entires, with some categories of each drawing 30 competing crews in the every-heat-is-a-final format. Quads outdrew eights in the number of entries.

Racing begins at 8:00 a.m. June 23. Results can be viewed here.