Official Countdown to Los Angeles 2028 Now Underway

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the dates of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games July 18, officially kicking off the Olympic countdown.

The Olympic Games will take place July 14-30, 2028, and the Paralympic Games will take place August 15-27.

“The LA28 Games will be unlike any others, showcasing the best of Southern California’s exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike. This milestone makes the Games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey,” LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans said.

The Games were last held in Los Angeles in 1984.