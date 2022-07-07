Finals Set for Final Day of 2022 USRowing Summer National Championships, 30 Medals Awarded July 7

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY USROWING

Only four-tenths of a second were the difference between first and second for the competitors of the women’s double at the 2022 USRowing Summer National Championships on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey.

“We definitely expected the high level of competition,” Savannah Brija, a member of the winning ARION crew, said. “The Whitemarsh crew – they were incredibly fast in the Spring, so we knew that they were going to be fast. We knew they were going to come for us, so I think we were just ready to have that fight.”

Sophia Luwis and Audrianna Boersen, members of a Whitemarsh composite crew, clocked in only .42 seconds behind the winning crew.

In addition to the pile of medals awarded on the second day of the event, finals were set for the men’s lightweight single event. That race will determine who earns a spot on USRowing’s senior national team.

Competitors in that event include Hugh McAdam, Hilton Park, Sam Melvin, Jimmy McCullough, Alex Twist, and Andrew Weinstein. The men’s lightweight single—along with nine other events—are all trials events, meaning that athletes are contending for spots on the national team.

In addition to setting the finals for Friday’s trials events, 30 medals were awarded.

In the women’s U23 eight, the USRowing High Performance Camp entry narrowly defeated Vesper’s entry, while Greenwich rounded out the top three. In the men’s event, Mendota beat their crewmates in their B entry by a little more than three seconds, with Monmouth Juniors Composite rounding out the top three about two seconds behind Mendota B.

Racing on the final day of the 2022 USRowing Summer National Championships begins July 8 at 8:00 a.m. east. A complete list of results from today’s racing can be viewed here.

*Trials coverage brought to you by Gemini.