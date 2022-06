2022 Henley Royal Regatta Underway June 28

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 183rd Henley Royal Regatta kicked off the morning of June 28.

419 crews from 17 nations are competing in 393 head-to-head knockout races, according to the regatta.

Racing on each day of the event will begin later than the usual 8 a.m. start instead beginning on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

A full schedule can be viewed here.