After Day One of World Rowing Cup II, U.S. Has Strong Showing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Day one of the 2022 World Rowing Cup II included a strong showing from U.S. crews.

In the men’s single, Ben Davison won the first heat in the event and will advance directly to the A/B semifinals. Davison is an Olympian and 12-time national team member at the U19, U23, and senior levels. He raced in the men’s eight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Also joining Davison in victory were both of the U.S.’s women’s pairs. Claire Collins and Madeleine Wanamaker won the first heat followed by teammates Allyson Baker and Regina Salmons winning the second. In the men’s pair Justin Best and Michael Grady also won their heat and with it advancement directly to the semi. The United States’ second men’s pair entry of Michael Clougher and Andrew LeRoux placed fourth.

The last of the American crews to race today was in the women’s single with Maggie Fellows representing the red, white, and blue. Fellows finished fifth in her heat.

In addition to the crews that did not advance directly to the semifinals, 10 more American crews will race in heats on June 17. Racing begins at 9:00 CET. Results can be found here.