Longhorns Do It Again, Emerge with National Title After Points Tie

Sunday, May 29, 2022

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TEXAS ATHLETICS

Make that two-in-a-row.

After a morning full of racing that suggested there might be an upset brewing, the University of Texas denied such an upset and once again claimed a DI NCAA National Title by winning the women’s varsity eight.

The victory wasn’t a shutout by any means. The Longhorns, in fact, tied in team points with Stanford University—both crews having 124 points at the end of racing.

And, for those who don’t remember last year’s NCAA Championships, a tie is determined by the winner of the women’s first-varsity eight event.

So, once again, the Longhorns emerged victorious.

In the DI women’s varsity four, it was the Tigers from Princeton who emerged national champions, and in the women’s second-varsity eight, it was the Bulldogs from Yale who took the top spot. The Longhorns in those events finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Cardinal had a terrific showing at this year’s event finishing five seconds behind Texas in the women’s first-varsity eight, second in the second-varsity eight, and fourth in the varsity four.

The final team points spread for the entire regatta are as follows:

Division I Points

  1. Texas 124*
  2. Stanford 124*
  3. Princeton 118
  4. Washington 112
  5. Yale 102
  6. California 101
  7. Brown 100
  8. Ohio State 99
  9. Virginia 82
  10. Michigan 73
  11. Penn 72*
  12. SMU 72*
  13. Rutgers 64
  14. Oregon St 52
  15. USC 47
  16. Duke 45
  17. Syracuse 41
  18. Gonzaga 28
  19. Boston 23
  20. Northeastern 17
  21. Rhode Island 15
  22. Jacksonville 7

    Division II Points
  23. Mercyhurst 30
  24. Western Washington 19*
  25. Embry-Riddle 19*
  26. Jefferson 14*
  27. Central Oklahoma 14*
  28. Seattle Pacific 9

    Division III Points
  29. Wellesley 51
  30. Bates 50
  31. WPI 48
  32. Ithaca 43
  33. Williams 38
  34. Tufts 31
  35. Pacific Lutheran 26
  36. St. Mary’s 21

Full results here.

Published in News

