Longhorns Do It Again, Emerge with National Title After Points Tie

Make that two-in-a-row.

After a morning full of racing that suggested there might be an upset brewing, the University of Texas denied such an upset and once again claimed a DI NCAA National Title by winning the women’s varsity eight.

The victory wasn’t a shutout by any means. The Longhorns, in fact, tied in team points with Stanford University—both crews having 124 points at the end of racing.

And, for those who don’t remember last year’s NCAA Championships, a tie is determined by the winner of the women’s first-varsity eight event.

So, once again, the Longhorns emerged victorious.

In the DI women’s varsity four, it was the Tigers from Princeton who emerged national champions, and in the women’s second-varsity eight, it was the Bulldogs from Yale who took the top spot. The Longhorns in those events finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Cardinal had a terrific showing at this year’s event finishing five seconds behind Texas in the women’s first-varsity eight, second in the second-varsity eight, and fourth in the varsity four.

The final team points spread for the entire regatta are as follows:

Division I Points

Texas 124* Stanford 124* Princeton 118 Washington 112 Yale 102 California 101 Brown 100 Ohio State 99 Virginia 82 Michigan 73 Penn 72* SMU 72* Rutgers 64 Oregon St 52 USC 47 Duke 45 Syracuse 41 Gonzaga 28 Boston 23 Northeastern 17 Rhode Island 15 Jacksonville 7



Division II Points Mercyhurst 30 Western Washington 19* Embry-Riddle 19* Jefferson 14* Central Oklahoma 14* Seattle Pacific 9



Division III Points Wellesley 51 Bates 50 WPI 48 Ithaca 43 Williams 38 Tufts 31 Pacific Lutheran 26 St. Mary’s 21

