Card Earns Ivy League Lightweight Crew Coach of the Year Honor

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

The longtime head coach of the Yale University men’s lightweight rowing program, Andy Card, was awarded the title of Ivy League Lightweight Crew Coach of the Year by the Ivy League Thursday.

Card has been coaching the Bulldogs since 1990 and recently led the crew to an Ivy League Championship Sunday at Eastern Sprints.

Yale’s lightweight program will compete June 3-5 at the IRA National Championship.