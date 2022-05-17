STAFF REPORTS
65 athletes have been invited to row for a chance at a spot on the USRowing under-23 squad.
The athletes will attend selection camps this summer with the opportunity to be selected through the camps to represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships July 25-30 in Varese, Italy.
Men’s camps will be held at Harvard for the sweep camp and Conshohocken Rowing Center for the sculling camp.
Jesse Foglia, Patrick Lapage, and Justin Jones will coach the sweep camp and will select the men’s eight and men’s four that will race in Varese.
Craig Hoffman, James Konopka, Lyons Bradley, and Aaron Preetam will head up the sculling camp that will select the men’s quad that will compete in Italy.
The women’s sculling camp will take place at the Oklahoma City High Performance Center under the direction of Reilly Dampeer, Molly Hamrick, and Marc Oria. That camp will determine the women’s quad that will race at the Under-23 Championships.
The University of Virginia will host the women’s sweep camp with Kevin Sauer, Asiya Mahmud, and Kelsie Chaudoin in charge. The women’s sweep camp will determine the women’s eight and four that will race in Varese.
Selection camps begin between June 17-19 and run through July 10.
These are the athletes that have been selected:
Men’s Sculling Selection Camp
Leo Bessler – Commencement Bay Rowing Club
Matthew Davis – University of Pennsylvania
Tomio Filiaci – University of Pennsylvania
Josh Golbus – Brown University
Harry Hall – University of Washington
Maxwell Kreutzelman – Cornell University
Owen Maier – Williams College
John McNicholas – United States Naval Academy
Isaac Spokes – Dartmouth College
Julian Thomas – Dartmouth College
Women’s Sculling Selection Camp
Lauren Benedict – University of Virginia
Sophia Calabrese – University of Texas
Susan Cook – Boston University
Katelin Gildersleeve – Stanford University
Sue Holderness – University of Texas
Clare Naughton – Yale University
Samantha Schalk – University of Texas
Ellen Ulitsky – University of California, Los Angeles
Simone Vorperian – University of Pennsylvania
Isabel Wilkowski – Brown University
Waitlist
Violet Barletta – Yale University
Catie Castle – University of Rhode Island
Katherine Kelly – University of Virginia
Elizabeth Rowland – George Washington University
Charlotte Wiley – University of Central Florida
Men’s Sweep Selection Camp
Alexander Abuhoff – Northeastern University
Adam Campain – Cornell University
William Dempsey – Northeastern University
Jack DiGiovanni – Brown University
Billy Duffy – United States Naval Academy
Benjamin Dukes – Syracuse University
Charles Fargo – Brown University
Will Geib – United States Naval Academy
Kai Hoite – Brown University
Sammy Houdaigui – Dartmouth College
Jacob Hudgins – Dartmouth College
Miles Hudgins – Dartmouth College
William Legenzowski – Brown University
Pablo Matan – University of Washington
Nathan Phelps – Princeton University
Braden Porterfield – Northeastern University
Travis Senf – Stanford University
Erik Spinka – Princeton University
Zachary Vachal – Princeton University
James Wright – Stanford University
Women’s Sweep Selection Camp
Isabella Battistoni – Stanford University
Etta Carpender – University of Texas
Elena Collier-Hezel – University of Michigan
Azja Czajkowski – Stanford University
Sophie Dixon – Stanford University
Greta Filor – Brown University
Claira Fucetola – Princeton University
Gabrielle Graves – University of Michigan
Victoria Grieder – Rutgers University
Sophia Hahn – Yale University
Margaret Hedeman – Yale University
Hannah Heideveld – Rutgers University
Megan Lee – Duke University
Maddie Moore – Yale University
Kathia Nitsch – University of Texas
Lauren Orr – University of Virginia
Sasha Radovanovic – Southern Methodist University
Rachel Rane – University of Texas
Jeri Rhodes – University of Michigan
Caroline Ricksen – Stanford University
Angela Szabo – University of California
Tess Thompson – Ohio State University
Leia Till – University of Virginia
Victoria Van Ingen – University of Virginia
Camille VanderMeer – Princeton University
Waitlist
Katelyn Bartos – Ohio State University
Ingrid Brast – University of Southern California
Kathryn Clemens – Oregon State University
Alena Criss – Syracuse University
Brandi Gueths – University of Wisconsin
Lily Jarrett – University of Virginia
Ellie Lewis – Southern Methodist University
Lauren O’Connor – University of Wisconsin
Lauren Sizemore – Duke University
