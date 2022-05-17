Under 23 National Team Selection Camp Invitations Announced

STAFF REPORTS

65 athletes have been invited to row for a chance at a spot on the USRowing under-23 squad.

The athletes will attend selection camps this summer with the opportunity to be selected through the camps to represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships July 25-30 in Varese, Italy.

Men’s camps will be held at Harvard for the sweep camp and Conshohocken Rowing Center for the sculling camp.

Jesse Foglia, Patrick Lapage, and Justin Jones will coach the sweep camp and will select the men’s eight and men’s four that will race in Varese.

Craig Hoffman, James Konopka, Lyons Bradley, and Aaron Preetam will head up the sculling camp that will select the men’s quad that will compete in Italy.

The women’s sculling camp will take place at the Oklahoma City High Performance Center under the direction of Reilly Dampeer, Molly Hamrick, and Marc Oria. That camp will determine the women’s quad that will race at the Under-23 Championships.

The University of Virginia will host the women’s sweep camp with Kevin Sauer, Asiya Mahmud, and Kelsie Chaudoin in charge. The women’s sweep camp will determine the women’s eight and four that will race in Varese.

Selection camps begin between June 17-19 and run through July 10.

These are the athletes that have been selected:

Men’s Sculling Selection Camp

Leo Bessler – Commencement Bay Rowing Club

Matthew Davis – University of Pennsylvania

Tomio Filiaci – University of Pennsylvania

Josh Golbus – Brown University

Harry Hall – University of Washington

Maxwell Kreutzelman – Cornell University

Owen Maier – Williams College

John McNicholas – United States Naval Academy

Isaac Spokes – Dartmouth College

Julian Thomas – Dartmouth College

Women’s Sculling Selection Camp

Lauren Benedict – University of Virginia

Sophia Calabrese – University of Texas

Susan Cook – Boston University

Katelin Gildersleeve – Stanford University

Sue Holderness – University of Texas

Clare Naughton – Yale University

Samantha Schalk – University of Texas

Ellen Ulitsky – University of California, Los Angeles

Simone Vorperian – University of Pennsylvania

Isabel Wilkowski – Brown University

Waitlist

Violet Barletta – Yale University

Catie Castle – University of Rhode Island

Katherine Kelly – University of Virginia

Elizabeth Rowland – George Washington University

Charlotte Wiley – University of Central Florida

Men’s Sweep Selection Camp

Alexander Abuhoff – Northeastern University

Adam Campain – Cornell University

William Dempsey – Northeastern University

Jack DiGiovanni – Brown University

Billy Duffy – United States Naval Academy

Benjamin Dukes – Syracuse University

Charles Fargo – Brown University

Will Geib – United States Naval Academy

Kai Hoite – Brown University

Sammy Houdaigui – Dartmouth College

Jacob Hudgins – Dartmouth College

Miles Hudgins – Dartmouth College

William Legenzowski – Brown University

Pablo Matan – University of Washington

Nathan Phelps – Princeton University

Braden Porterfield – Northeastern University

Travis Senf – Stanford University

Erik Spinka – Princeton University

Zachary Vachal – Princeton University

James Wright – Stanford University

Women’s Sweep Selection Camp

Isabella Battistoni – Stanford University

Etta Carpender – University of Texas

Elena Collier-Hezel – University of Michigan

Azja Czajkowski – Stanford University

Sophie Dixon – Stanford University

Greta Filor – Brown University

Claira Fucetola – Princeton University

Gabrielle Graves – University of Michigan

Victoria Grieder – Rutgers University

Sophia Hahn – Yale University

Margaret Hedeman – Yale University

Hannah Heideveld – Rutgers University

Megan Lee – Duke University

Maddie Moore – Yale University

Kathia Nitsch – University of Texas

Lauren Orr – University of Virginia

Sasha Radovanovic – Southern Methodist University

Rachel Rane – University of Texas

Jeri Rhodes –­ University of Michigan

Caroline Ricksen – Stanford University

Angela Szabo – University of California

Tess Thompson – Ohio State University

Leia Till – University of Virginia

Victoria Van Ingen – University of Virginia

Camille VanderMeer – Princeton University

Waitlist

Katelyn Bartos – Ohio State University

Ingrid Brast – University of Southern California

Kathryn Clemens – Oregon State University

Alena Criss – Syracuse University

Brandi Gueths – University of Wisconsin

Lily Jarrett – University of Virginia

Ellie Lewis – Southern Methodist University

Lauren O’Connor – University of Wisconsin

Lauren Sizemore – Duke University