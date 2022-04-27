 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Week Seven: CRCA Rankings

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PROVIDED BY THE CRCA

Women’s Division I Rankings

RankTeam (First Place Votes)VotesPrevious
1University of Texas (24)4971
2Stanford University (1)4602
3Yale University4383
4Princeton University4064
5Brown University3905
6University of Michigan3606
7University of Washington30310
8University of Pennsylvania2939
9University of California, Berkeley2857
10Ohio State University2848
11Syracuse University25415
12University of Southern California19112
13Duke University18211
14University of Virginia17513
15Oregon State University17414
16Southern Methodist University13217
17Rutgers University12516
18Indiana University12318
19University of Tennessee8319
20Washington State University3820

Other Receiving Votes: University of Louisville (12), U.S. Naval Academy (9), Clemson University (8), University of Miami (8), University of California, Los Angeles (6), University of Alabama (4), University of Minnesota (2), Boston University (2), Harvard University (2), University of Central Florida (1), Gonzaga University (1), University of Iowa (1), University of Wisconsin (1). 


Women’s Division II Rankings

RankTeam (First Place Votes)VotesPrevious
1Mercyhurst University (5)1751
2Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1592
3University of Central Oklahoma1583
4Western Washington University985
5Seattle Pacific University914
6Barry University736
7Jefferson University698
8Cal Poly Humboldt617

Other Receiving Votes: Franklin Pierce University (7), Florida Institute of Technology (7), Rollins College (2).


Women’s Division III Rankings

RankTeam (First Place Votes)VotesPrevious
1Wellesley College (10)1501
2Bates College1402
3WPI1293
4Williams College1174
5Ithaca College1115
6Wesleyan University93T-6
7Trinity College90T-6
8Clark University868
9Hamilton College739
10Smith College6110
11Pacific Lutheran University4011
12US Coast Guard Academy30T-13
13Mount Holyoke College2312
14Washington College17T-13
15Rochester Institute of Technology1615

Other Receiving Votes: Skidmore College (14), University of Rochester (10), William Smith College (1).

