PROVIDED BY THE CRCA
Women’s Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Votes
|Previous
|1
|University of Texas (24)
|497
|1
|2
|Stanford University (1)
|460
|2
|3
|Yale University
|438
|3
|4
|Princeton University
|406
|4
|5
|Brown University
|390
|5
|6
|University of Michigan
|360
|6
|7
|University of Washington
|303
|10
|8
|University of Pennsylvania
|293
|9
|9
|University of California, Berkeley
|285
|7
|10
|Ohio State University
|284
|8
|11
|Syracuse University
|254
|15
|12
|University of Southern California
|191
|12
|13
|Duke University
|182
|11
|14
|University of Virginia
|175
|13
|15
|Oregon State University
|174
|14
|16
|Southern Methodist University
|132
|17
|17
|Rutgers University
|125
|16
|18
|Indiana University
|123
|18
|19
|University of Tennessee
|83
|19
|20
|Washington State University
|38
|20
Other Receiving Votes: University of Louisville (12), U.S. Naval Academy (9), Clemson University (8), University of Miami (8), University of California, Los Angeles (6), University of Alabama (4), University of Minnesota (2), Boston University (2), Harvard University (2), University of Central Florida (1), Gonzaga University (1), University of Iowa (1), University of Wisconsin (1).
Women’s Division II Rankings
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Votes
|Previous
|1
|Mercyhurst University (5)
|175
|1
|2
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|159
|2
|3
|University of Central Oklahoma
|158
|3
|4
|Western Washington University
|98
|5
|5
|Seattle Pacific University
|91
|4
|6
|Barry University
|73
|6
|7
|Jefferson University
|69
|8
|8
|Cal Poly Humboldt
|61
|7
Other Receiving Votes: Franklin Pierce University (7), Florida Institute of Technology (7), Rollins College (2).
Women’s Division III Rankings
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Votes
|Previous
|1
|Wellesley College (10)
|150
|1
|2
|Bates College
|140
|2
|3
|WPI
|129
|3
|4
|Williams College
|117
|4
|5
|Ithaca College
|111
|5
|6
|Wesleyan University
|93
|T-6
|7
|Trinity College
|90
|T-6
|8
|Clark University
|86
|8
|9
|Hamilton College
|73
|9
|10
|Smith College
|61
|10
|11
|Pacific Lutheran University
|40
|11
|12
|US Coast Guard Academy
|30
|T-13
|13
|Mount Holyoke College
|23
|12
|14
|Washington College
|17
|T-13
|15
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|16
|15
Other Receiving Votes: Skidmore College (14), University of Rochester (10), William Smith College (1).
Comments are closed.