Week Two: Intercollegiate Rowing Association Polls

Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s Ten Eyck Team Coaches Poll April 6, 2022

Rank Team Points Previous

1 Yale 324.2 N/A

2 University of Washington 314.0 N/A

3 University of California, Berkeley 305.9 N/A

4 Dartmouth College 290.4 N/A

5 Harvard 272.9 N/A

6 Brown University 263.7 N/A

7 Princeton University 243.3 N/A

8 Syracuse University 235.8 N/A

9 Northeastern University 216.2 N/A

10 Boston University 204.3 N/A

11 U.S. Naval Academy 197.3 N/A

12 University of Wisconsin 174.8 N/A

13 Stanford University 161.1 N/A

14 University of Pennsylvania 155.8 N/A

15 Cornell University 151.7 N/A

16 Drexel University 131.0 N/A

17 Oregon State University 109.7 N/A

18 Columbia University 104.9 N/A

19 Temple University 102.8 N/A

20 College of the Holy Cross 77.2 N/A

21 MIT 58.3 N/A

22 Marist College 50.4 N/A

23 Santa Clara University 37.1 N/A

24 University of California, San Diego 27.0 N/A

25 Georgetown 25.8 N/A

Also Receiving Votes: St. Joseph’s, Gonzaga, Hobart, Colgate, Marietta, Jacksonville

Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)

Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),

Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)

James Ten Eyck Trophy Points Poll:

Points are determined by taking the totals from each event (Varsity, 2nd Varsity, 3rd Varsity) and multiplying

them by their weighting in the Ten Eyck Formulas. (5x for Varsity, 4x for 2nd Varsity, 3x for 3rd Varsity.