Masters Nationals On for August Racing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LUKE REYNOLDS

The 2021 USRowing Masters National Championship will take place August 12-15 in Oak Ridge Tennessee according to an announcement from USRowing published today.

The event was last held in Oak Ridge in 2017.

“We’re looking forward to offering the opportunity for our masters rowers to get back on the water at the USRowing Masters National Championships later this summer,” said USRowing Director of Events James Rawson.

“Oak Ridge is a beloved racing venue, and we’re thrilled to be working with them for another national championship regatta. As always, our number one priority will be to run a safe regatta. We will be putting COVID protocols in place and will announce these measures closer to the event.”