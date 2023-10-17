Subscribe
    NewsPress ReleasesRacing

    Published on

    By Rowing News
    PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY PENN ATHLETICS

    PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania rowing programs got off to a good start in fall racing on Sunday, coming away with several wins and lots of hardware at the Navy Day Regatta. The 3-mile, head-style race took place on the Schuylkill River.

    Final Results (RegattaCentral.com)

    Penn boats took first place in all three women’s divisions in which the Quakers raced—the Women’s Collegiate Fours, the Women’s Collegiate JV8 Eights, and the Women’s Collegiate Eights—while the heavyweights won the Men’s Collegiate Eights division and the lightweights took first in the Men’s Open Eights.

    A breakdown of Sunday’s racing…

    WOMEN
    10:04 a.m. – Women’s Collegiate 4+
    Penn ‘A’ boat first of 36 boats in 15:12.770
    (cox Cami EdwardsMakeda HarrisonSophia PappanoCaroline SchuldtSilvia Harrop-Lopez)
    Georgetown ‘A’ boat second in 15:32.570
    Penn ‘C’ boat 13th in 16:20.770
    Penn ‘B’ boat 16th in 16:34.020 (15:34.020 but penalized a minute)

    11:04 a.m. – Women’s Collegiate JV 8+
    Penn ‘A’ first of 10 in 14:15.580
    (cox Riya PatelMaya SpunbergMaggie McGuinnessKate ButcherMaxine MoodyHannah BazylevskyAvery CookGiselle Jones-MollodCypress Kaulbach)
    Penn ‘B’ second in 14:29.590
    Drexel ‘A’ third in 14:55.840

    1:08 p.m. – Women’s Collegiate 8+
    Penn ‘A’ first of 26 in 13:10.520
    (cox Ella ValenciaAlessandra BennionCaroline SoskaHannah LemanowiczAlex WileyBrooke CaragherCatherine MooreEve ChiarelloAmelia Demopoulos)
    Penn ‘B’ second in 13:39.610
    Navy ‘A’ third in 13:51.380

    MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHTS
    12:30 p.m. – Men’s Collegiate 8+
    Penn ‘A’ first of 30 in 12:00.480
    (cox Sophia Borenstein, George Rodgers, Lars Finlayson, Matt Davis, Ben Rutherford, Sam Sullivan, Jason Kennedy, James Votruba-Drzal, Charles Jones)
    Navy ‘A’ second in 12:07.050
    Penn ‘B’ seventh in 12:22.470
    Penn ‘C’ ninth in 12:31.670
    Penn ‘D’ 17th in 12:54.160

    MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHTS
    12:52 p.m. – Men’s Collegiate Lightweight 8+
    Navy ‘A’ first of 7 in 12:03.970
    Penn ‘A’ second in 12:09.290
    Penn ‘B’ third in 12:19.880
    Penn ‘C’ fourth in 12:48.340
    Penn ‘D’ seventh in 13:57.620

    1:58 p.m. – Men’s Open 8+
    Penn ‘B’ first of 8 in 12:52.840
    (cox Peter Kapp, Dominick Richiuso, Frank Luo, Troy Riesenberger, Harrison Azrak, Daniel Ward, Nicolas Casey, Richard Jia, Ben Butcher)
    Penn ‘C’ second in 13:09.080
    Penn ‘A’ fourth in 13:18.000
    Penn ‘D’ fifth in 13:19.900

