PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania rowing programs got off to a good start in fall racing on Sunday, coming away with several wins and lots of hardware at the Navy Day Regatta. The 3-mile, head-style race took place on the Schuylkill River.

Final Results (RegattaCentral.com)

Penn boats took first place in all three women’s divisions in which the Quakers raced—the Women’s Collegiate Fours, the Women’s Collegiate JV8 Eights, and the Women’s Collegiate Eights—while the heavyweights won the Men’s Collegiate Eights division and the lightweights took first in the Men’s Open Eights.

A breakdown of Sunday’s racing…

WOMEN

10:04 a.m. – Women’s Collegiate 4+

Penn ‘A’ boat first of 36 boats in 15:12.770

(cox Cami Edwards , Makeda Harrison , Sophia Pappano , Caroline Schuldt , Silvia Harrop-Lopez )

Georgetown ‘A’ boat second in 15:32.570

Penn ‘C’ boat 13th in 16:20.770

Penn ‘B’ boat 16th in 16:34.020 (15:34.020 but penalized a minute)

11:04 a.m. – Women’s Collegiate JV 8+

Penn ‘A’ first of 10 in 14:15.580

(cox Riya Patel , Maya Spunberg , Maggie McGuinness , Kate Butcher , Maxine Moody , Hannah Bazylevsky , Avery Cook , Giselle Jones-Mollod , Cypress Kaulbach )

Penn ‘B’ second in 14:29.590

Drexel ‘A’ third in 14:55.840

1:08 p.m. – Women’s Collegiate 8+

Penn ‘A’ first of 26 in 13:10.520

(cox Ella Valencia , Alessandra Bennion , Caroline Soska , Hannah Lemanowicz , Alex Wiley , Brooke Caragher , Catherine Moore , Eve Chiarello , Amelia Demopoulos )

Penn ‘B’ second in 13:39.610

Navy ‘A’ third in 13:51.380

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHTS

12:30 p.m. – Men’s Collegiate 8+

Penn ‘A’ first of 30 in 12:00.480

(cox Sophia Borenstein, George Rodgers, Lars Finlayson, Matt Davis, Ben Rutherford, Sam Sullivan, Jason Kennedy, James Votruba-Drzal, Charles Jones)

Navy ‘A’ second in 12:07.050

Penn ‘B’ seventh in 12:22.470

Penn ‘C’ ninth in 12:31.670

Penn ‘D’ 17th in 12:54.160

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHTS

12:52 p.m. – Men’s Collegiate Lightweight 8+

Navy ‘A’ first of 7 in 12:03.970

Penn ‘A’ second in 12:09.290

Penn ‘B’ third in 12:19.880

Penn ‘C’ fourth in 12:48.340

Penn ‘D’ seventh in 13:57.620

1:58 p.m. – Men’s Open 8+

Penn ‘B’ first of 8 in 12:52.840

(cox Peter Kapp, Dominick Richiuso, Frank Luo, Troy Riesenberger, Harrison Azrak, Daniel Ward, Nicolas Casey, Richard Jia, Ben Butcher)

Penn ‘C’ second in 13:09.080

Penn ‘A’ fourth in 13:18.000

Penn ‘D’ fifth in 13:19.900