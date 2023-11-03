NEW YORK, N.Y. – USRowing is pleased to announce the addition of William Weil and George Wilson II as Trustees to the USRowing Foundation (USRF).

“Along with their rowing backgrounds and connections, both William and George add professional expertise that will be valuable to the organization as we head into the Olympic year and beyond,” said USRF Chair Bill McNabb, former Chairman and CEO of Vanguard.

“I owe so much to the sport of rowing, which transformed me as a student, athlete, and person,” said Weil. “My wife, Tracey, and I also deeply appreciate how the sport has favorably impacted our kids. I am excited to join the USRowing Foundation to support its philanthropic work, which includes bringing more people into the sport, increasing its diversity, and funding the U.S. High Performance Program.”

“I am grateful for the pivotal role that rowing has played in shaping my high school and collegiate experiences.,” Wilson said. “The lessons and discipline cultivated during those years have profoundly influenced both my professional and personal life. It is with sincere humility that I bring my expertise, advice, and perspective to USRowing, with the hope of contributing to the organization’s commercial growth goals.”

William S. Weil (Washington, D.C.)

Manager, Private Trust Company

George Wilson, II (New York, N.Y.)

Head of Partnerships, National Basketball Association G League

There are currently 29 USRowing Foundation Trustees who represent a wide breadth of professional expertise and rowing connections. A full list of USRF Trustees can be found here.

About USRowing Foundation

The USRowing Foundation is the fundraising arm of the United States Rowing Association (USRowing). Trustees of the USRowing Foundation use their personal and professional contacts to grow the USRowing fundraising pipeline – providing opportunities for individuals, foundations, and corporations to support USRowing initiatives and priorities through individual philanthropy and corporate partnerships.

About USRowing

USRowing is a nonprofit organization recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee as the governing body for the sport of rowing in the United States.