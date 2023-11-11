Or subscribe to get unlimited access to the best reporting available.

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Where: Brazos River, Waco, Texas

Results: https://hookem.at/WacoRegatta23

Texas Rowing Fact Book

Schedule

Sunday, November 12

11:22 a.m. CT – Women’s Collegiate 8+

Texas will be racing five boats in the Women’s Collegiate 8+.

Last Time Out

Texas placed fourth at the 2023 NCAA Championships, the programs fifth-straight top-four result. The Longhorns’ effort was highlighted by a the first-ever title by the Texas Four. Rowers Jane McGee, Abby Dawson, Cassandre Korvink-Kucinski and Anna Garrison and coxswain Olivia Fogarty entered the national regatta as the top seed and left no doubt that they were the crew to beat, sweeping all three of their races during the championships.

The Texas II Eight finished sixth in their grand final race after their race was interrupted by a gaggle of geese early in the contest. Racing out of lane five, the Horns were level with the rest of the field at roughly 250 meters and building speed when the boat’s momentum was stalled due to about a dozen geese resting on the water in their lane. The loss of momentum dropped Texas a full boat length behind the pack. The Longhorns worked to regain their rhythm but was unable to catch up with the other boats, crossing the line in 6:34.439.

Texas closed out the national regatta with a fifth-place finish in the I Eight grand final. Starting out of lane six, the far lane from the main grandstand, the Longhorns posted a time of 6:28.280, finishing one spot ahead of a Yale crew that registered a time of 6:33.158.

Texas is one of two programs, along with Washington, to place in the top-four in each of the last six national regattas. The Four victory was the third boat title in program history and marked the third year in a row that a Texas boat has won a championship after the Texas I Eight captured crowns in 2021 and 2022.

A Look at the Longhorns

The eight-time defending Big 12 Conference champion Longhorns return two-time first-team All-American Anna Jensen, as well as fellow 2023 All-Big 12 Team selection Etta Carpender. Three of the four rowers from the national title-winning Four are also back in Abby Dawson, Anna Garrison and Cassandre Korvink-Kucinski. All told, 13 of the 20 rowers and one coxswain who competed at the 2023 National Championship regatta are back for the 2023-24 season.

In addition to the trio from last year’s champion Four, returning from the Texas I Eight are Jensen, Carpender and Lanie Nitsch, while the II Eight returnees are coxswain Carly Legenzowski and rowers Nadja Yaroschuk, Hannah Medcalf, Allie Alton, Marg Van der Wal, Taryn Kooyers, Sue Holderness and Amber Harwood.

Championship Pedigree

Texas has registered top-eight results in each of the last eight NCAA Championship Regattas:

2023 – 4th (Boat National Title: Four)

2022 – National Champion (Boat National Title: I Eight)

2021 – National Champion (Boat National Title: I Eight)

2020 – No regatta

2019 – 2nd

2018 – 3rd

2017 – 4th

2016 – 8th

2015 – 7th

Defending Conference Champions

Texas enters 2023-24 as the eight-time defending Big 12 Conference Champions. In all, Texas has won 12 of the 14 Big 12 Conference Championships held, placing runner-up in 2013 and fourth in 2014.