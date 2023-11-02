Following public nominations, the Executive Committee has selected the finalists based on the analysis of expert panels created for each of the awards. The 2023 World Rowing Awards will be held virtually on Monday, 11 December 2023 at 19:00 CET.

Finalists for the 2023 World Rowing Awards (listed in alphabetical order of the country name)

Men’s Crew of the Year

Oliver Zeidler, Men’s Single Sculls, Germany

Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matthew Aldridge, Freddie Davidson, Men’s Four, Great Britain

Roman Roeoesli, Andrin Gulich, Men’s Pair, Switzerland

Women’s Crew of the Year

Emily Craig, Imogen Grant, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls, Great Britain

Karolien Florijn, Women’s Single Sculls, Netherlands

Magdalena Rusu, Roxana Anghel, Adriana Adam, Iuliana Buhus, Madalina Beres, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres, Victoria-Stefania Petreanu, Women’s Eight, Romania

Para Crew of the Year

Nikki Ayers, Jed Altschwager, PR3 Mixed Double Sculls, Australia

Lauren Rowles, Gregg Stevenson, PR2 Mixed Double Sculls, Great Britain

Birgit Skarstein, PR1 Women’s Single Sculls, Norway

Roman Polianskyi, PR1 Men’s Single Sculls, Ukraine

Coach of the Year

Darren Whiter, Great Britain

Michelle Darvill, Netherlands

Francesco Fossi, Netherlands

Johan Lidberg, Norway

Ian Wright, Switzerland

Distinguished Service to International Rowing

The winner of the Distinguished Service Award will be announced at the time of the Awards Ceremony.

Thomas Keller Medal

Angel Fournier Rodriguez, Cuba

Ondrej Synek, Czechia

Richard Schmidt, Germany

Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast, New Zealand

Caryn Davies, United States of America

