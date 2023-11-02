Following public nominations, the Executive Committee has selected the finalists based on the analysis of expert panels created for each of the awards. The 2023 World Rowing Awards will be held virtually on Monday, 11 December 2023 at 19:00 CET.
Finalists for the 2023 World Rowing Awards (listed in alphabetical order of the country name)
Men’s Crew of the Year
- Oliver Zeidler, Men’s Single Sculls, Germany
- Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matthew Aldridge, Freddie Davidson, Men’s Four, Great Britain
- Roman Roeoesli, Andrin Gulich, Men’s Pair, Switzerland
Women’s Crew of the Year
- Emily Craig, Imogen Grant, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls, Great Britain
- Karolien Florijn, Women’s Single Sculls, Netherlands
- Magdalena Rusu, Roxana Anghel, Adriana Adam, Iuliana Buhus, Madalina Beres, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres, Victoria-Stefania Petreanu, Women’s Eight, Romania
Para Crew of the Year
- Nikki Ayers, Jed Altschwager, PR3 Mixed Double Sculls, Australia
- Lauren Rowles, Gregg Stevenson, PR2 Mixed Double Sculls, Great Britain
- Birgit Skarstein, PR1 Women’s Single Sculls, Norway
- Roman Polianskyi, PR1 Men’s Single Sculls, Ukraine
Coach of the Year
- Darren Whiter, Great Britain
- Michelle Darvill, Netherlands
- Francesco Fossi, Netherlands
- Johan Lidberg, Norway
- Ian Wright, Switzerland
Distinguished Service to International Rowing
The winner of the Distinguished Service Award will be announced at the time of the Awards Ceremony.
Thomas Keller Medal
- Angel Fournier Rodriguez, Cuba
- Ondrej Synek, Czechia
- Richard Schmidt, Germany
- Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast, New Zealand
- Caryn Davies, United States of America
The 2023 World Rowing Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony on 11 December at 19:00 CET, through World Rowing’s website.
To continue reading…
Register for free to get limited access to the best reporting available.
Free accounts can read one story a month without paying.
Or subscribe to get unlimited access to the best reporting available.
To learn about group subscriptions, click here.
Already a subscriber? Login