LMU Cuts Men’s and Women’s Rowing

Loyola Marymount University announced the elimination of six sports, including men’s and women’s rowing, at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season. In a statement, LMU cited the need to “adapt to the quickly evolving NCAA landscape” and “ensure continued equal opportunities and access” as primary motivators for the decision. In addition to the two rowing teams, the men’s cross country, men’s track and field, women’s swimming, and women’s track and field teams were also discontinued.

LMU is providing resources for impacted students, including honoring their athletic aid if they chose to stay at the University. Alternating, LMU Athletics will offer assistance with transferring elsewhere for those that want to continue their athletic careers.

The elimination of these teams comes as major changes are impacting the current and future landscape of intercollegiate sports, including massive media rights deals for some sports, conference realignment, easing up of transfer restrictions, Name, Image, and Likeness money coming in, and much more. As a result, collegiate teams, particularly from non-revenue generating sports, are facing unprecedented levels of uncertainty as they look to the future.