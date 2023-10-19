Rowing News

LOS ANGELES – Thanks to fundraising efforts by the alumni of the LMU Rowing Program, a newly formed assistant has been added to the men’s rowing team. Former Lion Poppy Frost returns to her alma mater for the 2023-24 school year to serve as men’s rowing assistant coach.

“I am so excited to welcome Poppy Frost back to LMU as our newly appointed men’s assistant coach,” said Director of Rowing Allison Foster. “After five years as a Lion student-athlete, Poppy’s passion for LMU and her institutional knowledge will be instrumental in teaching and developing walk-on student-athletes. The men’s team has previously only had a Head Coach, the addition of an assistant coach is a moment to celebrate, look toward growth and it is extra special that a recent alumnus is the one fulfilling the position.”

Frost was a rowing student-athlete at LMU from 2018-2023 where she earned her varsity letter. Frost was voted team captain for the 2022-2023 season, named to the 2023 All-Conference and All-Academic Teams, 2023 CRCA Scholar-Athlete, 2022 WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, and was a 2020 WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention.

“Thank you to our dedicated alumni who made the assistant coach position a reality and invested in the men’s program in such an impactful way,” added Foster. “The program is in good hands under coach Kris & coach Poppy who are already hard at work growing the team and developing our newest student-athletes.”

In addition to her time competing for the Lions, Frost also worked as a Graduate Intern in the LMU Athletics Compliance office and worked in the LMU Athletics Media Relations department where she assisted the sports information staff as a production coordinator and game staff employee.

Following her time on the Bluff, Frost has worked in the West Coast Conference office as a Compliance and Governance Intern and has coached for RowLA as a Level 1 Assistant Coach.

Frost has earned two degrees from LMU, her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and her Master of Science in Management.