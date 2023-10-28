CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College’s rowing head coach Grace Hollowell has announced the addition of two new members to the coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 season.



Rylie Hager

Rylie Hager enters her first season with the Boston College rowing coaching staff as the second assistant coach.



Before joining the Eagles, Hager served as the head coach of the Ikaika Rowing Club in Honolulu, HI for two years. Under her guidance, Hager transformed the program, taking the first-ever crew from Hawaii to compete in the Head of the Charles Regatta. She guided top athletes to the USRowing Development camp and earned scholarships to division one programs.



A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Rylie Hager was a decorated rower as she won the 2019 Dad Vail Regatta. She was a top rower competing in the first varsity eight and second varsity eight for three years. Hager was awarded the Temple University Athlete of the Year Award in 2021 as well as the teammate of the year award.



Hollowell on Hager: “Coach Rylie’s passion and belief in her athletes stuck out from first meeting her last year, I am thrilled to have her working with our team. Her leadership skills, her ability to communicate with her athletes, and her shared core values will make her a valuable asset to the team.”



David J. Osborne

David Osborne enters his first season with the Boston College rowing coach staff as the volunteer assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.



Osborne joins the Eagles from the prestigious Institute of Rowing Leadership at the Community Rowing Inc. The IRL fellowship accepts five fellows each year.



Prior to his fellowship, Osborne worked in a multitude of learn to row programs, as well as an assistant coach to high school competitive programs.



A 2022 graduate of St. Lawrence University, David Osborne was a decorated coxswain, coxing the St. Lawrence men’s team to its highest conference finish in program history. Osborne placed the team in Intercollegiate Rowing Association status.



Hollowell on Osborne: “David’s energy and enthusiasm for rowing and coaching is unmatched. As a former coxswain he brings a whole new skillset to our staff and has already pushed our coxswains to be better. He is detail oriented with high standards, two qualities that will benefit our athletes here at BC.”