Club Rowers Sue Oregon for Violating Title IX

Oregon would have to add at least 94 female student-athletes to its varsity athletic program to achieve proportionality and comply with Title IX, the lawsuit charges.

“Despite the enormous success of its women’s club-rowing team, Oregon has refused to sponsor a women’s varsity rowing team, for which interest, ability, and competition are plainly available,” the complaint states.

Among Pac-12 schools, Oregon is in the minority by not sponsoring either a men’s or women’s varsity rowing program. Both of the current NCAA and IRA national champions—Stanford and Cal, respectively—belong to the Pac-12, which will cease to exist effectively after this year.

“We love this school,” said Elise Haverland, captain of the rowing club, “but in addition to treating its women athletes unfairly, it is also depriving us and other women of equal opportunities to participate.”

Rowing News contacted the university for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.