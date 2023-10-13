USRowing is pleased to announce that Malachi Anderson (Hamilton, Ohio/Sinclair Community College/Great Miami Rowing/Next Level Rowing) has been named the 2023 Beach Sprint National Team Male Athlete of the Year, while Jeni Sorli (Red Lodge, Mont./University of Colorado/Riverside Boat Club/Next Level Rowing) has been named the 2023 Beach Sprint National Team Female Athlete of the Year.

Selected by the athletes and coaches of the beach sprint national team that competed at the 2023 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in Barletta, Italy, Anderson and Sorli will be recognized later this month at the Head of the Charles.

A two-time beach sprint team member, Anderson won the silver medal in both the under 19 solo and u19 mixed double sculls events in Barletta. Anderson previously won the silver medal in the junior men’s double sculls at the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals.

“I can’t express what an honor it is to be named Beach Sprint Male Athlete of the Year,” Anderson said. “I have learned so much from the U.S. Beach Sprint team over these past two years. Through the training sessions and the exploration of four European countries, many of these athletes have become some of my closest friends. It excites me to know that the people I look up to the most are the ones who voted for this award. I’m proud to be a part of this amazing team. Team, your determination and overall obsession with the sport of rowing is so admirable. I hope to have the opportunity to row on some more bumpy water with you again next year. I love you all.”

“This year has undoubtedly been my most successful year in the sport,” Anderson said. “Winning silver with Gary (Rought) in the junior men’s double last year felt like a fever dream. Having a year to reflect on that success can cause a person to worry whether or not they could ever do something like that again or if their success was just a fluke. I’ve learned that not every day is a success, and those who are obsessed with this sport don’t do it only for the successful times. It’s about the journey and the people you share it with. I’m so thankful for the relationships I have formed through this sport. One person I can never thank enough is my coach, Marc Oria, who has been with me since day one. The goals he’s pushed me to reach have made me who I am today. I will always be thankful for everything he has done to help me get here.”

Sorli, a two-time beach sprint national team member, won the gold medal in the mixed quadruple sculls with coxswain. She previously won the bronze medal in the mixed quadruple sculls at the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals.

“It is such an honor to be named as the 2023 Beach Sprint Female Athlete of the Year, especially when it has been voted on by my fellow beach sprint athletes,” Sorli said. “The beach sprint team is a unique experience because we get to bring together both the senior and under 19 teams, as well as all boat classes. It is truly a wonderful group of athletes to train and compete with. I’m proud and thankful to have been a part of this group this year.”

“I am also truly thankful for the guidance and steady support of our coach, Marc Oria, who has created a positive and supportive training environment and team, unlike any other team or club in my career. Beyond our individual training and fitness, it was the support of Marc, our teammates, and our families and friends, that helped us through our bracket progressions and to our gold medals this year. I’m honored through all of it to have been recognized by my team as 2023 Beach Sprint Female Athlete of the Year.”

USRowing previously announced the 2023 Athletes of the Year, the 2023 Under 23 National Team Athletes of the Year and the 2023 Under 19 National Team Athletes of the Year.