PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS
BURNABY, B.C., Canada – Huskies Isabel van Opzeeland and Mira Calder took top honors in the 4,000-meter race as the Washington women’s rowing team opened the 2023-24 season Sunday at the Burnaby Lake Small Boat Regatta.
The regatta featured singles, pairs and doubles competing in a 4,000-meter head race, with the top finishers in each boat category moving on to a 250-meter sprint race later in the day.
Washington entered 15 pairs in the regatta, and took five of the top six spots in the 4K race, qualifying those five UW crews for the sprint.
Calder and van Opzeeland won the 4,000-meter race with a time of 16:21.028, about a second and a half ahead of teammates Cait Whittard and Leah Nash, who crossed the finish in 16:22.555. Two more Husky pairs finished third and fourth: Elena Collier-Hezel and Angharad Broughton in third; and Nikki Martincic and Olivia Hay in fourth.
Sixth-place UW pair Ava Meuleman and Christiana Congdon and a pair from the University of British Columbia that finished fifth moved on to the 250-meter sprint in the afternoon.
In that race, the UBC crew took top honors, finishing the race in 48.652 seconds, just over one second ahead of the Meuleman-Congdon pair in second.
Next up, the UW women and men will compete next at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, on Sun., Oct. 22.
UW Results & Lineups
4,000-meter Head Race:
1st: Isabel van Opzeeland & Mira Calder – bow #79 (5th in sprint)
2nd: Cait Whittard & Leah Nash – bow #66 (4th in sprint)
3rd: Elena Collier-Hezel & Angharad Broughton – bow #62 (6th in sprint)
4th: Nikki Martincic & Olivia Hay – bow #65 (3rd in sprint)
6th: Ava Meuleman & Christiana Congdon – bow #48 (2nd in sprint)
8th: Paris Burbine & Grace Vander Griend – bow #54
13th: Ellen Koselka & Sofia Sand – bow #72
22nd: Eliza Perry & Abby Adebiyi – bow #61
23rd: Megan Romesberg & Jane Cox – bow #76
25th: Briana Hopper & Brianna Hoffman – bow #75
26th: Maria Gomez Lopez & Grace Epp – bow #69
27th: Allison Jakeway & Victoria Gevaudan – bow #51
29th: Jordan Freer & Victoria Trentin – bow #55
30th: Isabelle Tinsley & Isabella Peters – bow #77
31st: Biba Rabjohns & Luella Bowersock – bow #78
Comments are closed.