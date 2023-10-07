PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY WASHINGTON ATHLETICS
The Washington women’s rowing team opens the 2023-24 season with a trip to British Columbia where, this Sunday, they’ll participate in the 12th annual Burnaby Lake Small Boat Invitational.
The regatta, held on Burnaby Lake, just east of Vancouver, B.C., is a 4,000-meter head race, featuring six race categories made up of men’s and women’s singles, doubles and pairs. Upon completion of the 4K-race, the top finishers in each category race a 250-meter sprint to determine final places.
All of Washington’s entries will be in the women’s pairs, which begins at 10:15 a.m. PT. The top finishers in that race will then compete in the sprint in the afternoon.
The Huskies have participated in this regatta for the last two years. Last season, Nikki Martincic and McKenna Bryant won the 4K race. In 2021, Bryant and Isabel van Opzeeland finished first in the 4K, and then Ella Cossill and Teal Cohen, who had finished just 0.72 seconds behind in the earlier event, won the sprint.
The Washington women wrapped up the 2023 season with a second-place finish at the NCAA Championships, built on second-place finishes in both the varsity eight and second varsity eight grand finals.
Following this Sunday’s action at Burnaby Lake, the UW will compete next at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, on Sun., Oct. 22.
