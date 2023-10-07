Daily Digest: First Heats Completed At 2023 World Rowing Coastal Championships

Just a few days after the conclusion of the 2023 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals, Barletta had reset, and the 2023 World Rowing Coastal Championships got underway. Conditions appeared relatively calm at the start of racing but as the wind picked up during the afternoon, they became slightly more challenging, particularly further out at sea.

Netherlands set the standard in first race

Fresh from her win in the women’s solo at the Beach Sprint Finals, Janneke van der Meulen was back in action as part of a women’s quad from the Netherlands, representing Hollandia Club. They got out in front of heat one and quickly established a 100m lead which put them in a strong position for the rest of the race. They continued to lead and were the first to the beach with coxswain Dieuwke Fetter running to the finish buzzer where she posted a time over 30 seconds faster than second-placed Real Club Mediterraneo de Malaga (ESP02).

Dymchenko dominates CW1x Heat

She won silver in this boat class last year so Diana Dymchenko is keen to go one better this year as she represents Baku Rowing Club of Azerbaijan in the coastal women’s solo. Dymchenko established an early lead in her heat and remained that lead all the way to the finish, crossing the line comfortably ahead of Finland’s Eeva Karppinen, representing Finnish Coastal Rowers.

Revenge for Spain in second heat

Having come second in heat one, it was a win for Spain in heat two of the women’s quad when Club De Mar Clot De Lillot El Campello motored out in front and crossed the line first. Behind them, there was a race between the ten remaining boats for just eight more spaces in the Final A. It was close on the line between USA01 and FRA01 with just a couple of seconds splitting them. The times in the first heat had been much faster, but the conditions had been much more favourable.

Spicy conditions in the afternoon

As the wind continued to pick up during the afternoon, the conditions started to get more challenging for the crews. The second heat of the men’s double sculls saw an early lead for Alexander Finger and Eduardo Gabriel Linares Ruiz of Germany’s Berliner Ruder-Club e.V – they sat in front for much of the first part of the race, but then the Italians took the lead! Gustavo Ferrio and Andrea Serafino of C.C.Saturnia, Trieste had worked their way to the front of the field and were taking control of the race. There was another Italian overtake in the later stages of the race as the familiar names of Martino Goretti and Simone Martini overtook France and started to challenge Germany for second place. Could it be an Italy 1-2? Goretti and Martini had worked hard, but not enough to overhaul the Germans, who crossed the line just over three seconds ahead of them.

Jamison and Dukarska meet again

They raced each other just a few days ago in a quarterfinal of the Beach Sprint Finals and now, representing their Clubs, Clare Jamison (GBR01) and Monika Dukarska (IRL01) came head-to-head once again. Jamison representing Mumbles Amateur Rowing Club established the early lead and was first around turning point one, but then Duksarska, representing Killorglin Rowing Club moved into the lead. Duksarska gradually started to open up more of a lead, and got to be beach comfortably ahead to win the heat.

“It was a really good race. I was happy with how I handled myself and navigated the course, so I am really pleased.” Monika Dukarska, Killorglin Rowing Club, Ireland

Penalty in the men’s double sculls

Austria seemed to have the best of starts while a collision between ESP05 and ITA06 left them slightly behind off the start. However, New Zealand’s Michael Brake and Joseph Sullivan then moved into the lead, which they held round turning point one. Soon after the turn, Chris Bak and Kory Rogers of Next Level Rowing (USA01) then took control of the race and started to extend their lead. At the end of the race, Italy had to serve a penalty due to the collision off the start, although they had already missed out on the top six places so would not be in the Final A.

Lots more action still to come!

We have two more full days of racing still to come. Racing will resume at 08:00 CET tomorrow, Saturday 7 October.