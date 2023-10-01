2023 Oklahoma Regatta Festival Slated for Sept 29 – Oct 1

VIDEO AND STORY COURTESY OKC RIVERSPORT

OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT OKC will host the 2023 Oklahoma Regatta Festival from September 29 through October 1 in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District. The family-friendly event features Oklahoma City University Head of the Oklahoma racing, OG&E Sprints, RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing, Dragon Boat Cand Whitewater Rafting League Championships, Youth Kayaking, and RIVERSPORT Rapids and Adventures.

The event kicks off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. with OG&E NightSprints racing for RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing and Dragon Boat League Championships. Saturday features top collegiate and junior teams from across the country racing in OCU Head of the Oklahoma 4000m races during the day and 500m OG&E NightSprints on Saturday night.

On Sunday, October 1st, the weekend will conclude with an exciting lineup of Paddlemania events at the RIVERSPORT Rapids whitewater channel from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Participants and spectators alike can look forward to thrilling activities including the Battle of the Paddles, where paddlers will compete for supremacy. For those feeling creative, there’s the BYOB (Build Your Own Boat) challenge, allowing participants to showcase their boat-building skills. Additionally, the Kayak Freestyle Exhibition promises awe-inspiring stunts and the daring “Hold My Beer Roll Challenge.” To top it all off, adventurers can experience the excitement of Big Water Rafting. It’s a perfect way to wrap up the weekend with adrenaline-pumping water adventures.

CORPORATE TEAMS

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, VIARP Visually Impaired, Phillips Murrah, Flywheel Energy, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Love’s Travel Stops, Creative Kids, and Siren

Corporate Dragon Boat League racing includes two teams from Spanish Cove plus the Kamikaze Dragon, Flying Dragons, Love’s Sunshine Express, Route 66ers, Love’s Heart of Sunshine, bOLD Paddlers, Longwavers, Woodward PrimeTime, Paddle Junkies, Y’s Crew, Speed Dragons, Lady Vikings, and Dragon Slayers.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, September 29

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. OG&E Night Sprints

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing & Dragon Boat Championships

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Thrive Outside Youth Kayak Races

Saturday, September 30

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. OCU Head of the Oklahoma Racing

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. RIVERSPORT Adventures

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Award Ceremony with Arshay Cooper

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. OG&E Night Sprints

Sunday, October 1

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. OCU Head of the Oklahoma Racing

11:00 a.m. – 6:00p.m. RIVERSPORT Adventures Paddlemania

11:30 a.m. – Battle of the Paddles

12:00 p.m. – Corporate Rafting League Championships

1:00 p.m. – CAT Rafting (Corporate/Athletic Teams)

1:30 p.m. – Whitewater Kayak Racing

2:00 p.m. – BYOB (Build Your Own Boat)

3:00 p.m. – Extreme Kayak 3:30 p.m.– Kayak Freestyle Exhibition/Hold My Beer Roll Challenge

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Big Water Rafting

Parking is $10 and benefits RIVERSPORT OKC’s nonprofit programs including scholarships for youth in underserved communities.

The Oklahoma Regatta Festival is made possible through the generous support of the OG&E, Chesapeake Energy, The Chickasaw Nation, Row2k, Love’s, Greater Oklahoma City Chambers, COX, Lamar, Robinson Park, CompSource Mutual Ins. Co, Inasmuch Foundation, Mercy Hospital, Prosperity Bank, ECHO, Express Employment, TSET, Outdoor Foundation, Express Employment Professionals, Braum’s, Kimray INC., CVB, Bank of Oklahoma, The Oklahoman LocaliQ, Jake FM, The Franchise, Magic 104.1, 92.5 KOMA, American Fidelity, KFOR Oklahoma News 4, and Devon Energy.