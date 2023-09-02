PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY HARVARD ATHLETICS
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Men’s Heavyweight Rowing’s announced today, Ian Accomando has been elevated from assistant coach to associate head coach. Accomando earns the title as he enters his twelfth season with the Crimson.
“I am thrilled to name Ian Associate Head Coach, acknowledging his tireless dedication and commitment to HVL,” said Billy Boyce, the Friends of Harvard Lightweight Rowing Coach for Men’s Lightweight Crew. “Ian brings unparalleled passion and expertise to the program, and he is a constant support for the student-athletes through triumph or hardship. I’m excited for the next chapter in our collaboration and cannot wait to get started!”
Just one year into his stint with the Crimson, Accomando coached the 3V to a bronze at the Eastern Sprints. Also, in Accomando’s early years with the Crimson he was the last-ever freshman lightweight coach and helped lead the F8 to an undefeated spring in 2015 and a win in the freshmen lightweight division at the Princeton Chase.
Following a successful 2015 spring, Accomando coached Alexander Bonorris ’15 to the best finish at the time by an American crew ever with a fourth-place result at the 2015 World Rowing U23 Championships in the BLM2.
In 2016, Accomando coached the coxless four to a bronze medal at the IRA National Championships and the gold at the same event in 2017, the following season.
After returning to the water for the first time in three years in 2022, Accomando helped coach the 4V boat to a second overall finish at the Eastern Sprints. In Harvard’s most recent year, Accomando oversaw the 3V for the entirety of the regular season and Eastern Sprints. At IRA’s Accomando helped lead the Crimson to a second-place overall finish at the IRA’s. Additionally, he directly oversaw the Lightweight Four who took home bronze.
Accomando joined Harvard with a wealth of Ivy League experience having graduated from Dartmouth in 2012. While at Dartmouth, Accomando served as captain for the lightweight crew team and helped lead the Big Green to a silver medal at the 2012 IRA National Championship and a bronze at the same event a year prior.
Comments are closed.