Devorak named head coach of the Marietta Women’s Rowing program

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY MARIETTA ATHLETICS

MARIETTA, Ohio — After spending last season as the assistant coach for the Marietta College women’s rowing team, Annie Devorak now begins her first year the Pioneers’ head coach in 2023-24. She replaces Abby Lord who stepped down at the end of last season.

“Annie rose to the top of talented pool because of her passion for Marietta women’s rowing. Having already spent a year with us as Coach Lord’s assistant, she formulated a great plan to help us regain our place at the top of NCAA, Division III Rowing,” Marietta Director of Athletics Larry Hiser said. “Annie is a great technical coach, well-connected in the rowing world and naturally driven to compete. We look forward to her leadership!”

Devorak has past coaching experience at the Greater Lawrence Rowing Club in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where she served as head coach. Under her guidance, her teams had eight successful and competitive rowing seasons.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be the next head coach for Marietta Women’s Rowing,” said Devorak. “Under Coach Lord’s leadership, we’ve spent the last year developing a strong foundation for growth. I am really excited about the direction in which the team is moving and I’m looking forward to taking us to the next level.”

A native of Nashua, N.H., Devorak spent her high school years participating in Independence Rowing Club. She competed in the Green Mountain Head Regatta, Textile River Regatta, and at the New Hampshire State Championships, with her team placing second in the season ending event. She also lettered for her high school indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

Collegiately, Devorak was a four-year member of the women’s rowing team at Marist College. In her senior season, Devorak and her teammates placed second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference grand final of the women’s varsity eight, finishing just seconds behind Jacksonville. Devorak graduated from Marist with a bachelor’s degree in English and Secondary Education in May of 2015. She also serves as a special education teacher in the Marietta City School system.