USRowing Announces 2023 World Rowing Championships Roster

STORY COURTESY USROWING | PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

USRowing is pleased to announce the roster that will represent the United States at the upcoming 2023 World Rowing Championships September 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The U.S. will have 22 boats competing in the eight-day regatta including the men’s and women’s single sculls, lightweight single sculls, double sculls, lightweight double sculls, quadruple sculls, pair, four, and eight, as well as the lightweight women’s pair, lightweight men’s quadruple sculls, PR1 men’s single sculls, PR2 mixed double sculls, PR3 mixed double sculls, and PR3 mixed four with coxswain. The championships are the first opportunity for countries to qualify boats for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Last year, the U.S. won three medals at the world championships including silver in the lightweight women’s double sculls, silver in the lightweight women’s pair, and bronze in the women’s pair.

Of the 74 athletes on this year’s roster, 48 were on the 2022 World Rowing Championships’ squad. The roster is made up of athletes from 22 states, plus England and Germany. Massachusetts leads the way with 11 athletes, followed by New York with nine.

USRowing would like to thank Filippi Lido, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Senior, Under 23, and Para Rowing National Teams. Under the agreement, Filippi is providing USRowing a fleet of boats for international competitions including the World Rowing Cup regattas, World Rowing Under 23 Championships, World Rowing Championships, Olympic Games, and Paralympic Games, as well as a domestic training fleet for the USRowing Training Centers.

2023 U.S. Senior National Team Roster

Name (Hometown/University/Club Affiliation)

(Lineups subject to change)

Women’s Single Sculls

Kara Kohler (Clayton, Calif./University of California, Berkeley/Texas Rowing Center)

Men’s Single Sculls

Eliot Putnam (Littleton, Mass./Cornell University/New York Athletic Club)

Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls

Sophia Luwis (McLean, Va./The College of William & Mary/Whitemarsh Boat Club)

Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls

Sam Melvin (Huntington Beach, Calif./Columbia University/New York Athletic Club)

PR1 Men’s Single Sculls

Andrew Mangan (Buffalo, N.Y./Stanford University/West Side Rowing Club/Bair Island Aquatic Center)

Women’s Double Sculls

Sophia Vitas (s) (Franklin, Wis./University of Wisconsin/Texas Rowing Center)

Kristi Wagner (b) (Weston, Mass./Yale University/ARION)

Men’s Double Sculls

Ben Davison (s) (Inverness, Fla./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)

Sorin Koszyk (b) (Grosse Pointe Park, Mich./Cornell University/California Rowing Club)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

Michelle Sechser (s) (Folsom, Calif./University of Tulsa/Cambridge Boat Club)

Mary Jones Nabel (b) (Huntsville, Ala./University of Tennessee/Cambridge Boat Club)

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

James McCullough (s) (Philadelphia, Pa./University of Delaware/Texas Rowing Center)

Zachary Heese (b) (Pelham, N.Y./University of Virginia/Texas Rowing Center)

PR2 Mixed Double Sculls

Russell Gernaat (s) (Redwood City, Calif./Lake Casitas Rowing Club)

Madison Eberhard (b) (Buffalo, N.Y./Canisius College/West Side Rowing Club)

PR3 Mixed Double Sculls

Todd Vogt (s) (Rochester, N.Y. /Portland Boat Club)

Gemma Wollenschlaeger (b) (St. Augustine Beach, Fla./Temple University)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Emily Kallfelz (s) (Jamestown, R.I./Princeton University/Cambridge Boat Club)

Grace Joyce (3) (Northfield, Ill./University of Wisconsin/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Molly Reckford (2) (Short Hills, N.J./Dartmouth College/Sarasota Crew)

Lauren O’Connor (b) (Belleville, Wis./University of Wisconsin/ARION)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Dominique Williams (s) (Madison, Conn./University of Pennsylvania/Vesper Boat Club)

William Legenzowski (3) (Vista, N.Y./Brown University/California Rowing Club)

Liam Galloway (2) (Ridgefield, Conn./Yale University)

Kevin Cardno (b) (Huntsville, Ala./University of Alabama, Huntsville/Texas Rowing Center)

Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Jamie Copus (s) (Oxford, England/Oxford Brookes University/Penn AC)

Casey Howshall (3) (Philadelphia, Pa./University of Pennsylvania/Riverside Boat Club)

Ian Richardson (2) (Amesbury, Mass./University of Connecticut/Riverside Boat Club)

Bernard Aparicio (b) (Corona, Calif./San Diego State University/San Diego Rowing Club)

Women’s Pair

Meghan Musnicki (s) (Naples, N.Y./Ithaca College/California Rowing Club)

Alie Rusher (b) (West Bend, Wis./Stanford University/California Rowing Club)

Men’s Pair

Evan Olson (s) (Bothell, Wash./University of Washington/Seattle Scullers/ Penn AC)

William Bender (b) (Norwich, Vt./Dartmouth College)

Lightweight Women’s Pair

Elaine Tierney (s) (West Chester, Pa./Temple University/Penn AC)

Solveig Imsdahl (b) (Eutin, Germany/Cornell University/Penn AC)

Women’s Four

Claire Collins (s) (McLean, Va./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Madeleine Wanamaker (3) (Neenah, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Kelsey Reelick (2) (Brookfield, Conn./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Molly Bruggeman (b) (Dayton, Ohio/University of Notre Dame/USRowing Training Center-Princeton/University of Minnesota)

Men’s Four

Liam Corrigan (s) (Old Lyme, Conn./Harvard University/California Rowing Club)

Justin Best (3) (Kennett Square, Pa./Drexel University/California Rowing Club)

Nick Mead (2) (Strafford, Pa./Princeton University/New York Athletic Club)

Michael Grady (b) (Pittsburgh, Pa./Cornell University/California Rowing Club)

PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain

Emelie Eldracher (c) (Andover, Mass./Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Ben Washburne (s) (Madison, Conn./Williams College)

Saige Harper (3) (Easthampton, Mass./Sacred Heart University)

Skylar Dahl (2) (Minneapolis, Minn./University of Virginia)

Alex Flynn (b) (Wilmington, Mass./Tufts University)

Women’s Eight

Cristina Castagna (c) (Cincinnati, Ohio/University of Washington)

Charlotte Buck (s) (Nyack, N.Y./Columbia University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Mary Mazzio-Manson (7) (Wellesley, Mass./Yale University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Regina Salmons (6) (Methuen, Mass./University of Pennsylvania/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Alina Hagstrom (5) (Seattle, Wash./Oregon State University/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Brooke Mooney (4) (Keene Valley, N.Y./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Jessica Thoennes (3) (Highlands Ranch, Colo./University of Washington/USRowing Training Center-Princeton)

Margaret Hedeman (2) (Concord, Mass./Yale University)

Emily Froehlich (b) (Fishers, Ind./University of Texas/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Men’s Eight

Jimmy Catalano (c) (Greenwich Conn./University of Wisconsin)

Henry Hollingsworth (s) (Dover, Mass./Brown University/California Rowing Club)

Pieter Quinton (7) (Portland, Ore./Harvard University/California Rowing Club)

Chris Carlson (6) (Bedford, N.H./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)

Alexander Hedge (5) (Morristown, N.J./Columbia University/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Clark Dean (4) (Sarasota, Fla./Harvard University)

Oliver Bub (3) (Westport, Conn./Dartmouth College/California Rowing Club)

Peter Chatain (2) (Winnetka, Ill./Stanford University)

Ezra Carlson (b) (Eureka, Calif./University of Washington/Craftsbury Green Racing Project)

Alternates

Audrey Boersen (West Olive, Mich./Grand Valley State University/Whitemarsh Boat Club)

Rhett Burns (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Northeastern University)

Azja Czajkowski (Imperial Beach, Calif./Stanford University)

Maggie Fellows (Warwick, Mass./St. Lawrence University/Boston Rowing Federation)

Andrew Gaard (Madison, Wis./University of Washington/California Rowing Club)

Kaitlyn Kynast (Ridgefield, Conn./Stanford University/ARION)

Sarah Menefee (Austin, Texas/University of Tulsa)

Andrew Wigren (Providence, R.I./Hobart College/Cambridge Boat Club)

Coaches

Sasha Bailey – PR1 Men’s Single Sculls

Eric Catalano – Assistant Coach: Women’s Quadruple Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Jesse Foglia – Women’s Four, Women’s Eight

Casey Galvanek – Men’s Four

Steve Gladstone – Men’s Eight

M Sean Hall – Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls

Alice Henderson – PR2 Mixed Double Sculls

Isabelle Jacobs – Women’s Quadruple Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Skip Kielt – Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Pair

Kris Korzeniowski – Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Henri LaLiberte – Assistant Coach: Men’s Eight

Dave Lefebvre – Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

William Manning – Lightweight Women’s Pair, Men’s Pair, Assistant Coach: Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Petr Mansfield – Women’s Single Sculls

Adrienne Martelli – Assistant Coach: Women’s Eight, Women’s Four

Michael Martinov – Men’s Single Sculls, Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls

Tom Siddall – PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain

Andrea Theis – PR3 Mixed Double Sculls

Stephen Whelpley – Men’s and Women’s Assistant Coach

Support Staff

Kate Ackerman – Team Physician

Megan Chacosky – Nutritionist, Team Support

Liz Fusco – Nutritionist, Team Support

Brett Johnson – Press Officer

Geoff Keller – Physical Therapist

Alicia Lamb – Massage Therapist

Deirdre McLoughlin – Physical Therapist

Ellen Minzner – Director of Para High Performance

Josy Verdonkschot – Chief High Performance Officer

Peter Wenger – Team Physician

Wendy Wilbur – Team Leader

Michael Zimmer – Team Leader