Kim Chavers Announced as NSU Head Rowing Coach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nova Southeastern, one of the most accomplished rowing programs in the history of NCAA Division II, has named Kim Chavers the fourth Head Coach in program history, announces Athletic Director and Associate Vice President for Advancement Michael Mominey.



“We are pleased to welcome Kim Chavers to the Nova Southeastern Athletics family. She brings many years of NCAA coaching experience and has shown the ability to successfully build programs,” stated Mominey. “Coach Chavers’ exceptional coaching journey and proven track record make her the perfect choice to lead Nova Southeastern’s rowing program to new heights. NSU Rowing has a proud championship history, and we look forward to building on that legacy.”



Chavers takes over the Sharks rowing program following four seasons as the Head Rowing Coach at Michigan State University, where she led the Spartans to success in competition and in the classroom. During her tenure at MSU, the Spartans had 166 All-BIG 10 academic award winners, 52 BIG 10 Distinguished Scholars 42 CRCA Scholar Athletes, and set new standards for departmental grade-point average. Chavers rebuilt the Spartans rowing roster following the COVID-19 pandemic, as Michigan State was recognized as a top-four program in regional rankings.



“I am excited to join the Shark Family! I want to extend my sincere thanks to Mike Mominey, Danielle Daniel, Rachel Feinberg, and Dustin Gatens for their trust and belief in my ability to lead and renew this remarkable program,” said Chavers. “It is truly an honor to be welcomed into such a warm and supportive department.



Chavers began her collegiate coaching career as an assistant coach at Stetson University, where she served as the lead recruiter from 2014 to 2015. After her stint at Stetson, Chavers moved on to Indiana University as an assistant coach for three years (2015-18) and helped guide IU to three at-large berths in the NCAA Championships and a top-5 finish at the BIG 10 Championships. Following her tenure at Indiana, Chavers moved on to Old Dominion before accepting the Head Coaching position at Michigan State.



Nova Southeastern athletics reinstated rowing in September 2022, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the program’s initial run, Sharks rowing was among the most dominant in NCAA Division II. NSU saw immediate success, as the Sharks qualified for the NCAA National Championships in the program’s first season (2003-04) and won the Sunshine State Conference petite final over Barry.



Chavers added, “Special appreciation goes to Nicki Brugler and the NSU Rowing Alumni for their remarkable efforts in reestablishing the rowing program. Their commitment has paved the way for this exciting new chapter for rowing at Nova Southeastern. I am committed to building upon their tradition and contributing to the legacy of excellence that NSU Athletics embodies.”



In 2009, the NSU women’s rowing varsity-4 boat won the first individual NCAA Division II Championship for Nova Southeastern, marking the first time the Sharks had won an event at the NCAA Division II Championships. NSU women’s rowing then captured the 2013 NCAA DII Rowing National Championship, winning both the varsity-8 and varsity-4 grand finals.



The NSU women’s rowing program has captured six Sunshine State Conference titles (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014) appeared in 12 NCAA Division II Championships, and individually, has boasted 18 All-Americans and 65 Scholar All-Americans.