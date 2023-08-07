USRowing Announces Transformative Gift and Matching Challenge

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY | STORY COURTESY USROWING

USRowing is pleased to announce receipt of an unrestricted $250,000 gift from Linda and Andy McLane, with an additional $250,000 match component, which, when realized, will bring a total of $750,000 to USRowing for 2023.

The McLanes will match every individual gift of $50,000 or more made during 2023, with $100,000 of the possible $250,000 toward the match already pledged.

“A gift like this is a strong message of support for the direction of the organization,” said USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus. “We are incredibly grateful to the McLane family and to the USRowing Foundation members who have already stepped forward with two of the matching gifts.”

“In addition to this current gift, the McLanes have contributed an additional $500,000 this year in two gifts — one will benefit USRowing’s 2023 fundraising goals and one is earmarked for the U.S. National Team facility expansion at the Princeton National Rowing Association’s Caspersen Rowing Center in West Windsor, New Jersey.”

“It has been exciting to be on the front lines of the change happening at USRowing, both on the organizational front, as well as with the U.S. high-performance program, and it is a privilege to support this new vision and direction,” said USRowing Foundation Chair Bill McNabb, one of the contributors toward the matching portion of the McLane’s gift.

An anonymous donor provided the other $50,000 matching gift.

USRowing is currently at 87% of the 2023 fundraising goal of $6.4 million for the year, with significant momentum coming from the newly-formed USRowing Foundation (USRF).

Information about the USRF can be found here. The list of USRowing Foundation Trustees can be found here. Supporters interested in being a part of the matching portion of this gift, or contributing to other initiatives at USRowing, should contact Tracy Brown, Senior Director, Philanthropic Giving at USRowing Foundation.