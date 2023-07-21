Women’s Rowing Welcomes Paul Allbright as Head Coach

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY GW ATHLETICS

WASHINGTON – GW Director of Athletics Tanya Vogel proudly named today Paul Allbright as the new head coach of the Atlantic 10 Champion women’s rowing program at the George Washington University. A DMV native, Allbright has been a fixture on the rowing scene in the region for more than a decade, as he now joins GW from Georgetown where he was most recently the associate head coach & recruiting coordinator for the Hoyas’ women’s team.

“I am beyond excited to join the George Washington University community and am incredibly grateful to Tanya Vogel and GW Athletics for the opportunity to serve the GW women’s rowing team as it’s next head coach,” said Allbright. “I have immense gratitude for my experience at Georgetown over the last five years and it was a privilege to have worked with the community and such dedicated student-athletes during that tenure. After over 16 years of coaching in the DC area, I have enjoyed watching the successes of the GW rowing program as it continues to grow, and am now ready to work toward pushing GW rowing to even greater heights. Raise High!”

“It is with great joy that we welcome Paul to the Buff and Blue,” said Vogel. “His experience coaching at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics, coupled with his extreme success coaching locally at the high school ranks, has him well-positioned to be both a successful skipper and mentor for our current students, and a disciplined recruiter as we continue to build on the tradition of GW women’s rowing fresh off our first-ever team conference championship. He is a proven winner who invests himself in others and his heart is in DC.”

The founder of Resilient Rowing Club in nearby Fairfax, Va., Allbright’s experience extends throughout the region, having also previously served as executive director at Northern Virginia Rowing Club in Occoquan, Virginia, and as the head rowing coach at the storied James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia. As the Washington Post’s All-Met Women’s Rowing Coach of the Year in 2011, Allbright guided his student-athletes to 13 Virginia State Championship medals and numerous US Rowing Youth National and US Rowing Club National Championship medals in his time in the prep ranks.

Paul lives in Fairfax Station, Va. with his wife, Leah, and their son.