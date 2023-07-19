How to Follow the 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships

This year the 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be taking place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria from 19-23 July, 2023.

The event has attracted over 750 athletes from 51 nations, who will compete over five days of racing in 22 boat classes.

The first races will start on 19 July at 11:00 EEST (10:00 CET). The medal races will take place on Saturday, 22 July and Sunday, 23 July. The times for the medal races will be confirmed later today following the draw at 15:00 EEST (14:00 CET).

Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop:

The provisional time table for the events can be found here, and entries for all the races are available here. Live race tracker and LIVE audio will be available for ALL races on www.worldrowing.com. LIVE video streaming will be available on the World Rowing website on Saturday, 22 July from for the A/B Semifinals and A-Finals, and Sunday, 23 July for the A-Finals. The video streaming will start 5 minutes before the first race. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok for behind the scenes interviews, live updates, racing updates, photos and more.

And available on WorldRowing.com:

Live blog

Start lists

Schedule

Results

News

Photos

Quotes from athletes

& more!

Use the hashtags #WRU23CH and #WRU23CHPlovdiv

