2023 CanAmMex Underway in Sarasota

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

The 2023 CanAmMex Regatta got underway this morning in Sarasota, Fla., with 10 U.S. boats winning medals including five gold medals.

In the women’s pair, USA boats finished first and third, with the crew of Ashley Rholoff and Isabella Furman taking gold in a 7:53.16. Canada took second in a 7:57.95, with the USA 2 crew of Beatrice Knight and Clair Perkoski taking third in an 8:00.09.



William Mathes won the gold medal in the men’s single sculls by over five seconds, clocking a 7:38.78. Mexico’s top boat won the silver in a 7:44.21, with Canada 2 taking bronze in a 7:45.30. The second U.S. sculler, Rahil Dundon, finished sixth in a 13:30.58.



The women’s four with coxswain also won a gold medal. The crew of Aleks Belov, Ella Warden, Ingrid Lofgren, Angelina DiPaola, and Emily Turnbull finished with a time of 7:28.63, more than 21 seconds ahead of Canada.



The men’s four of Kannan Alford, Nathan Abrials, William O’Donnell, Theodore Herzog, and Arturo Castelo won the gold medal ahead of Mexico. The U.S. boat finished in a 6:55.20, with Mexico crossing in a 7:24.77.



The U.S. men’s double sculls crew of Ryan Miller and Brady Shanle finished more than six seconds ahead of Canada to win the gold medal. Miller and Shanle clocked a 6:54.52, with Canada crossing in a 7:01.18. Mexico finished third in a 7:24.31.



In the men’s pair, the U.S. finished second and third behind Mexico’s top boat. The Mexican crew clocked a 7:24.94, with the USA 1 boat of Andrew Bittner and Andrew Orio taking second in a 7:43.97. The USA 2 crew of Nicolas Leach and Marcus Lorgen finished third, crossing the line in a 7:46.54.



Canada won the women’s double sculls with a time of 7:46.44. The U.S. boat of Grace Murphy and Brooke Seebeck finished second in a 7:50.23, with Canada 2 taking third in a 7:55.75.



In the women’s single sculls, the U.S. scullers finished third and fourth behind two Canadian boats. Canada’s top boat won the race in an 8:16.37, with Canada 2 finishing in an 8:18.60. Olivia Petri took third in an 8:22.56, with Rebecca Schmidt taking fourth in an 8:56.49.



CanAmMex is an annual collaboration camp between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. that includes a week of training followed by a regatta. CanAmMex racing concludes tomorrow with racing in the men’s quadruple sculls, women’s eight, and women’s quadruple sculls. Click here for CanAmMex results, which is being run as part of the Summer Festival of Rowing.



