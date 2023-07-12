USRowing Summer National Championships Gets Underway Thursday

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

The 2023 USRowing Summer National Championships will be held July 13-16 on Lake Harsha in Bethel, Ohio. The regatta will feature nearly 1,400 athletes from 73 clubs competing in 933 boats across 77 events.

The men’s youth double sculls is the most popular event with 45 crews expected to compete, followed closely by the men’s youth single sculls with 44 entries. Sculling boats lead the way on the women’s side as well with 43 women’s youth doubles entered and 37 scullers each in the under 17 single and youth single.

The U19 Selection Development Camp is bringing in the most boats with 58, while RowAmerica Rye has entered 50 boats. TBC Racing of Washington, D.C. has 46 entries.

Last year, the regatta was split into two – the USRowing Youth Summer National Championships and USRowing Summer National Championships. RowAmerica Rye swept the youth summer nationals points trophies, winning the all-points trophy, women’s points trophy, and men’s points trophies. Vesper Boat Club earned the overall points trophy at summer nationals, finishing ahead of Penn AC. Vesper also won the women’s points trophy ahead of Greenwich Crew, while Miami Rowing Club defeated New York Athletic Club for the men’s points trophy. And while the two summer national championships took place separately, clubs still had the opportunity to race for the combined all-points trophies across both regattas. RowAmerica Rye swept the combined trophies, winning the Colgan Cup Overall Team Points Trophy, Sulgar-Barnes Men’s Points Trophy, and Marion D. Ventura Women’s Points Trophy.

Racing begins on Thursday at 8 a.m. with time trials in the youth and under 17 events. Semifinals and finals in the youth, under 17, and under 16 events will be held on Friday. Saturday’s racing features time trials and semifinals in the under 23 and open events. Finals in those events will take place Sunday. Semifinals and finals racing will be streamed live on USRowing’s YouTube Channel.

Click here for heat sheets and results.

In addition to racing, this year’s summer national championships will host the USRowing College Fair on July 13-14 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. The fair is open to rising seniors and parents/guardians of rising seniors. Additional college recruiting programming from Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) College Recruiting will be made available to all athletes and their parents/guardians.

For more information, click here.