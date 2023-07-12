PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING
USRowing is pleased to announce the following athletes who have been selected to participate at 2023 CanAmMex.
CanAmMex is an annual collaboration camp between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. that includes a week of training followed by a regatta. This year’s regatta will take place July 14-15 in Sarasota, Fla.
The CanAmMex team will be coached by Asiya Mahmud, Kevin Harris, and Matthew Grau.
2023 CanAmMex Women’s Roster
Aleksandra Belov – Austin Rowing Club
Angelina DiPaola – Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club
Isabella Furman – Greenwich Crew
Beatrice Knight – Marin Rowing Association
Ingrid Lofgren – Milwaukee Rowing Club
Grace Murphy – Fairmount Rowing Association
Claire Perkoski – Chicago Rowing Foundation
Olivia Petri – Redwood Scullers
Ashley Rohloff – Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer
Rebecca Schmidt – Niskayuna Rowing
Brooke Seebeck – Oak Neck Rowing Academy
Emily Turnbull – Andover Crew
Ella Warden – Whitemarsh Boat Club
2023 CanAmMex Men’s Roster
Nathan Abrials – Gonzaga High School
Kannan Alford – New Trier High School
Andrew Bittner – Belmont Hill School
Arturo Castelo – Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
Rahil Dundon – RowAmerica Rye
Theodore Herzog – Saugatuck Rowing Club
Nicolas Leach – Pacific Rowing Club
Marcus Lorgen – Phillips Exeter Academy
William Mathes – Sarasota Crew
Ryan Miller – Indianapolis Rowing Club
William O’Donnell – New Trier High School
Andrew Orio – Wayland-Weston Rowing Association
Brady Shanle – Tempe Junior Crew
