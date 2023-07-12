USRowing Announces 2023 CanAmMex Invitees

USRowing is pleased to announce the following athletes who have been selected to participate at 2023 CanAmMex.

CanAmMex is an annual collaboration camp between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. that includes a week of training followed by a regatta. This year’s regatta will take place July 14-15 in Sarasota, Fla.

The CanAmMex team will be coached by Asiya Mahmud, Kevin Harris, and Matthew Grau.

USRowing would like to thank HUDSON, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Under 19 National Team. Through the partnership, HUDSON supplies racing shells for selection and training domestically, with matched shells provided internationally for racing.

2023 CanAmMex Women’s Roster

Aleksandra Belov – Austin Rowing Club

Angelina DiPaola – Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club

Isabella Furman – Greenwich Crew

Beatrice Knight – Marin Rowing Association

Ingrid Lofgren – Milwaukee Rowing Club

Grace Murphy – Fairmount Rowing Association

Claire Perkoski – Chicago Rowing Foundation

Olivia Petri – Redwood Scullers

Ashley Rohloff – Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer

Rebecca Schmidt – Niskayuna Rowing

Brooke Seebeck – Oak Neck Rowing Academy

Emily Turnbull – Andover Crew

Ella Warden – Whitemarsh Boat Club

2023 CanAmMex Men’s Roster

Nathan Abrials – Gonzaga High School

Kannan Alford – New Trier High School

Andrew Bittner – Belmont Hill School

Arturo Castelo – Belen Jesuit Preparatory School

Rahil Dundon – RowAmerica Rye

Theodore Herzog – Saugatuck Rowing Club

Nicolas Leach – Pacific Rowing Club

Marcus Lorgen – Phillips Exeter Academy

William Mathes – Sarasota Crew

Ryan Miller – Indianapolis Rowing Club

William O’Donnell – New Trier High School

Andrew Orio – Wayland-Weston Rowing Association

Brady Shanle – Tempe Junior Crew