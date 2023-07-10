USRowing Names Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls for the 2023 World Rowing Championships

USRowing is pleased to announce that Zachary Heese (Pelham, N.Y./University of Virginia/Texas Rowing Center) and Jimmy McCullough (Philadelphia, Pa./University of Delaware/Texas Rowing Center) have been named to this year’s senior national team squad in the lightweight men’s double sculls. Heese and McCullough will represent the U.S. at the 2023 World Rowing Championships September 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Following World Rowing Cup II in mid-June where the two U.S. lightweight men’s double sculls crews reached the B final, final selection for the world championships took place on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J., with Heese and McCullough earning the right to race in Belgrade.

USRowing has named 11 boats for the world championships so far. The remaining camp-selected boats – the men’s and women’s eights and quadruple sculls – will be named later this month.

The men’s single sculls, women’s double sculls, men’s pair, lightweight men’s and women’s single sculls, lightweight men’s and women’s pair, lightweight men’s and women’s quadruple sculls, PR1 women’s single sculls, PR2 men’s and women’s single sculls, and PR3 men’s and women’s pair will have the opportunity to earn their spots on the team through the International and Non-Selected Olympic Event Trials July 27-30 at Lake Mercer. Click here to see the complete 2023 Senior National Team Selection Procedures.

The 2023 World Rowing Championships run September 3-10 in Belgrade and are the first opportunity for countries to qualify boats for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

