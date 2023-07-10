USRowing Names 2023 Under 19 National Team Roster

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

USRowing is pleased to announce the 53-person roster of the 2023 Under 19 National Team that will represent the U.S. in Paris, France, next month.

The 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be held August 2-6 in Paris, at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, which will host the Olympic rowing and canoe-kayak events and the Paralympic rowing and canoe-kayak events in 2024.

The U.S. will have crews competing in 12 events including the men’s and women’s single sculls, quadruple sculls, pair, four with coxswain, and eight, as well as the women’s double sculls and men’s four. The U.S. will not be sending boats in the men’s double sculls or women’s four.

At the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships held in Varese, Italy, the U.S. won three medals to rank fourth in the World Rowing medal standings and sixth in the total medal count. The U.S. set World Rowing Under 19 Championships’ best times in winning the women’s eight and women’s four with coxswain, while the men’s eight took home a bronze medal. Nine athletes return from the 2022 U19 squad.

The U19 roster includes athletes from 15 states. California leads the way with 15 athletes, while New York has six.

Complete press coverage, athlete bios, and links to event information will be available at www.usrowing.org and www.worldrowing.com. Follow along with the U.S. U19 National Team as it prepares for the championships by using the hashtags #WRU19Champs.

USRowing would like to thank HUDSON, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Under 19 National Team. Through the partnership, HUDSON supplies racing shells for selection and training domestically, with matched shells provided internationally for racing.

2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships Roster

Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/Affiliation)

(Lineups subject to change)

Men’s Single Sculls

Henry Davison (New York, N.Y./Oak Neck Rowing Academy)

Women’s Single Sculls

Annelise Hahl (Cary, N.C./Triangle Rowing Club)

Women’s Double Sculls

Avery Packard (Brookline, Mass./Cambridge Boat Club)

P.J. Balazy (Carlisle, Mass./Cambridge Boat Club)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Edward Achtner (s) (Marin County, Calif./Molesey Boat Club)

Cole Bruen (3) (Charlottesville, Va./Albemarle Rowing)

Henry Cooper (2) (Seattle, Wash./Pocock Rowing Center)

Charles Boldt (b) (Zionsville, Ind./Indianapolis Rowing Center)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Lila Henn (4) (Palo Alto, Calif./Redwood Scullers)

Lindsey Williams (3) (Riverside, R.I./Narragansett Boat Club)

Sumner Kerr (2) (Richmond, Va./River City Crew)

Vivi Sun (b) (Atherton, Calif./Redwood Scullers)

Men’s Pair

Max Burget (Buffalo, N.Y./RowBuffalo)

James Dodman (Buffalo, N.Y./Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association)

Women’s Pair

Caroline Krantz (Darien, Conn./Connecticut Boat Club)

Annika Nelson (Darien, Conn./Connecticut Boat Club)

Men’s Four

McKeane McBrearty (Oakland, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Jack Hume (Alameda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Mattis Hevin (Alameda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Cosmo Hondrogen (Oakland, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

George Bentley (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)

Christian Lawrence (s) (St. Louis, Mo./St. Louis Rowing Club)

Keenan Heinz (3) (Orinda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Leo Shetler (2) (Saratoga, Calif./Los Gatos Rowing Club)

Kyle Fox (b) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier High School)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Lucy Herrick (c) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)

Carly Brown (s) (Grosse Pointe, Mich./Detroit Boat Club)

Rosie Lundberg (3) (Westport, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)

Ella Wheeler (2) (South Orange, N.J./Northfield-Mount Hermon)

Rebecca Stelmach (b) (Alameda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Men’s Eight

Garbielle Zammit (c) (Princeton, N.J./Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer)

Tyler Murphy (s) (Orlando, Fla./Orlando Area Rowing Society)

Luke Meisenbach (7) (La Jolla, Calif./San Diego Rowing Club)

Cole Thomas (6) (Rye, N.Y./RowAmerican Rye)

Nathan Fineman (5) (Orinda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)

Sandro Scalfi (4) (Chester, N.J./Atlanta Junior Rowing Association)

John Salvi (3) (Wilmette, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)

Lucas Liow (2) (New York, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)

Jack Skinner (b) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)

Women’s Eight

Ella Casano (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)

Joely Cherniss (s) (San Francisco, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)

Sofia Simone (7) (Miami, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Kennedy Housley (6) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Ava Schetlick (5) (Charlottesville, Va./Virginia Rowing Association)

Charlotte Jett (4) (San Carlos, Calif./Norcal Crew)

Audrey Leurck (3) (Cincinnati, Ohio/Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club)

Ellie Smith (2) (Rye, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)

Lizzie Hedeman (b) (Concord, Mass./Community Rowing, Inc.)

Alternates

Maisy Ballantyne (San Francisco, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)

Colton Millar (Nokomis, Fla./Sarasota Crew)

Noah Silverstein (Glencoe, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)

Luke Taylor (Andover, Mass./Middlesex School/Cambridge Boat Club)

Emily Tierney (Panther Valley, N.J./Blair Academy Rowing)

Coaches

Brian de Regt, Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Skye Elliot, Women’s Four with Coxswain

Thomas Flaherty, Jr., Men’s Pair

Eric Gehrke, Men’s Head Coach/Men’s Eight

Jovan Jovanovic, Men’s Four

Abby Knight, Women’s Double Sculls

Caitlin McClain, Women’s Head Coach/Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Jarek Szymczyk, Men’s Single Sculls

Liz Trond, Women’s Pair/Women’s Single Sculls

Mike Wallin, Women’s Eight/Men’s Four with Coxswain

Support Staff

Ryan Brown, Team Support

Liz Fusco, Dietician

Nicholas Haley, Team Leader

Kaity Jackson, Physical Therapist

Brett Johnson, Press Officer

Katherine Rizzone, Team Physician

Wendy Wilbur, Team Leader