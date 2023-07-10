PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING
USRowing is pleased to announce the 53-person roster of the 2023 Under 19 National Team that will represent the U.S. in Paris, France, next month.
The 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be held August 2-6 in Paris, at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, which will host the Olympic rowing and canoe-kayak events and the Paralympic rowing and canoe-kayak events in 2024.
The U.S. will have crews competing in 12 events including the men’s and women’s single sculls, quadruple sculls, pair, four with coxswain, and eight, as well as the women’s double sculls and men’s four. The U.S. will not be sending boats in the men’s double sculls or women’s four.
At the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships held in Varese, Italy, the U.S. won three medals to rank fourth in the World Rowing medal standings and sixth in the total medal count. The U.S. set World Rowing Under 19 Championships’ best times in winning the women’s eight and women’s four with coxswain, while the men’s eight took home a bronze medal. Nine athletes return from the 2022 U19 squad.
The U19 roster includes athletes from 15 states. California leads the way with 15 athletes, while New York has six.
Complete press coverage, athlete bios, and links to event information will be available at www.usrowing.org and www.worldrowing.com. Follow along with the U.S. U19 National Team as it prepares for the championships by using the hashtags #WRU19Champs.
USRowing would like to thank HUDSON, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Under 19 National Team. Through the partnership, HUDSON supplies racing shells for selection and training domestically, with matched shells provided internationally for racing.
2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships Roster
Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/Affiliation)
(Lineups subject to change)
Men’s Single Sculls
Henry Davison (New York, N.Y./Oak Neck Rowing Academy)
Women’s Single Sculls
Annelise Hahl (Cary, N.C./Triangle Rowing Club)
Women’s Double Sculls
Avery Packard (Brookline, Mass./Cambridge Boat Club)
P.J. Balazy (Carlisle, Mass./Cambridge Boat Club)
Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Edward Achtner (s) (Marin County, Calif./Molesey Boat Club)
Cole Bruen (3) (Charlottesville, Va./Albemarle Rowing)
Henry Cooper (2) (Seattle, Wash./Pocock Rowing Center)
Charles Boldt (b) (Zionsville, Ind./Indianapolis Rowing Center)
Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Lila Henn (4) (Palo Alto, Calif./Redwood Scullers)
Lindsey Williams (3) (Riverside, R.I./Narragansett Boat Club)
Sumner Kerr (2) (Richmond, Va./River City Crew)
Vivi Sun (b) (Atherton, Calif./Redwood Scullers)
Men’s Pair
Max Burget (Buffalo, N.Y./RowBuffalo)
James Dodman (Buffalo, N.Y./Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association)
Women’s Pair
Caroline Krantz (Darien, Conn./Connecticut Boat Club)
Annika Nelson (Darien, Conn./Connecticut Boat Club)
Men’s Four
McKeane McBrearty (Oakland, Calif./Oakland Strokes)
Jack Hume (Alameda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)
Mattis Hevin (Alameda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)
Cosmo Hondrogen (Oakland, Calif./Oakland Strokes)
Men’s Four with Coxswain
George Bentley (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)
Christian Lawrence (s) (St. Louis, Mo./St. Louis Rowing Club)
Keenan Heinz (3) (Orinda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)
Leo Shetler (2) (Saratoga, Calif./Los Gatos Rowing Club)
Kyle Fox (b) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier High School)
Women’s Four with Coxswain
Lucy Herrick (c) (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Rowing Foundation)
Carly Brown (s) (Grosse Pointe, Mich./Detroit Boat Club)
Rosie Lundberg (3) (Westport, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)
Ella Wheeler (2) (South Orange, N.J./Northfield-Mount Hermon)
Rebecca Stelmach (b) (Alameda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)
Men’s Eight
Garbielle Zammit (c) (Princeton, N.J./Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer)
Tyler Murphy (s) (Orlando, Fla./Orlando Area Rowing Society)
Luke Meisenbach (7) (La Jolla, Calif./San Diego Rowing Club)
Cole Thomas (6) (Rye, N.Y./RowAmerican Rye)
Nathan Fineman (5) (Orinda, Calif./Oakland Strokes)
Sandro Scalfi (4) (Chester, N.J./Atlanta Junior Rowing Association)
John Salvi (3) (Wilmette, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)
Lucas Liow (2) (New York, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)
Jack Skinner (b) (Winnetka, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)
Women’s Eight
Ella Casano (c) (Fairfield, Conn./Saugatuck Rowing Club)
Joely Cherniss (s) (San Francisco, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)
Sofia Simone (7) (Miami, Fla./Sarasota Crew)
Kennedy Housley (6) (Sarasota, Fla./Sarasota Crew)
Ava Schetlick (5) (Charlottesville, Va./Virginia Rowing Association)
Charlotte Jett (4) (San Carlos, Calif./Norcal Crew)
Audrey Leurck (3) (Cincinnati, Ohio/Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club)
Ellie Smith (2) (Rye, N.Y./RowAmerica Rye)
Lizzie Hedeman (b) (Concord, Mass./Community Rowing, Inc.)
Alternates
Maisy Ballantyne (San Francisco, Calif./Marin Rowing Association)
Colton Millar (Nokomis, Fla./Sarasota Crew)
Noah Silverstein (Glencoe, Ill./New Trier Rowing Club)
Luke Taylor (Andover, Mass./Middlesex School/Cambridge Boat Club)
Emily Tierney (Panther Valley, N.J./Blair Academy Rowing)
Coaches
Brian de Regt, Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Skye Elliot, Women’s Four with Coxswain
Thomas Flaherty, Jr., Men’s Pair
Eric Gehrke, Men’s Head Coach/Men’s Eight
Jovan Jovanovic, Men’s Four
Abby Knight, Women’s Double Sculls
Caitlin McClain, Women’s Head Coach/Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Jarek Szymczyk, Men’s Single Sculls
Liz Trond, Women’s Pair/Women’s Single Sculls
Mike Wallin, Women’s Eight/Men’s Four with Coxswain
Support Staff
Ryan Brown, Team Support
Liz Fusco, Dietician
Nicholas Haley, Team Leader
Kaity Jackson, Physical Therapist
Brett Johnson, Press Officer
Katherine Rizzone, Team Physician
Wendy Wilbur, Team Leader
