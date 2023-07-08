2023 World Rowing Cup III July 7-9

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO COURTESY WORLD ROWING

The 2023 World Rowing Cup III takes place July 7-9 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

700 rowers from 52 nations will be competing across the 16 boat classes at the final event in the 2023 World Rowing Cup series.

This is the last major international racing opportunity for many nations before the 2023 World Rowing Championships in September, which will be the first opportunity for nations to qualify their boats for the Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games, according to World Rowing.

The live stream will be available for the A-finals only.