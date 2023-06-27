PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING
Sixty-seven athletes have been invited to USRowing’s 2023 Under 19 National Team selection camps in Chula Vista, Calif.
Camp invitees are competing for spots on USRowing’s Under 19 National Team in the men’s and women’s four with coxswain, quadruple sculls, and eight that will represent the U.S. at the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships August 2-6 in Paris.
Athletes not selected for the world championships’ squad will continue to train for the 2023 CanAmMex team. CanAmMex is an annual collaboration camp between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. that includes a week of training followed by a regatta. This year’s regatta will take place July 14-15 in Sarasota, Fla.
Caitlin McClain will serve as the women’s head coach for Paris, while Eric Gehrke will serve as the men’s head coach.
Supporting McClain on the women’s side are Skye Elliot and Mike Wallin, while Brian de Regt and Wallin will work with Gehrke with the men’s boats. CanAmMex coaches include Asiya Mahmud, Kevin Harris, and Matthew Grau. The U19 selector is Nick D’Antoni.
Athletes invited to participate are listed below.
U19 Women’s Selection Camp Invitees
Maisy Ballantyne – Marin Rowing Association
Carly Brown – Detroit Boat Club
Joely Cherniss – Marin Rowing Association
Angelina DiPaola – Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club
Isabella Furman – Greenwich Crew
Lizzie Hedeman – Community Rowing, Inc.
Lila Henn – Redwood Scullers
Kennedy Housley – Sarasota Crew
Charlotte Jett – Norcal Crew
Sumner Kerr – River City Crew
Beatrice Knight – Marin Rowing Association
Audrey Leurck – Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club
Ingrid Lofgren – Milwaukee Rowing Club
Rosie Lundberg – Saugatauck Rowing Club
Grace Murphy – Fairmount Rowing Association
Claire Perkoski – Chicago Rowing Foundation
Olivia Petri – Redwood Scullers
Ashley Rohloff – Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer
Ava Schetlick – Virginia Rowing Association
Rebecca Schmidt – Niskayuna Rowing
Brooke Seebeck – Oak Neck Rowing Academy
Sofia Simone – Sarasota Crew
Eleanor Smith – RowAmerica Rye
Rebecca Stelmach – Oakland Strokes
Vienna Sun – Redwood Scullers
Emily Tierney – Blair Academy
Emily Turnbull – Andover Crew
Ella Warden – Whitemarsh Boat Club
Ella Wheeler – Northfield-Mount Hermon
Lindsey Williams – Narragansett Boat Club
U19 Men’s Selection Camp Invitees
Nathan Abrials – Gonzaga High School
Edward Achtner – Molesey Boat Club
Andrew Bittner – Belmont Hill School
Charles Boldt – Indianapolis Rowing Club
Cole Bruen – Albemarle High School
Arturo Castelo – Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
Henry Cooper – Pocock Rowing Club
Rahil Bundon – RowAmerican Rye
Nathan Fineman – Oakland Strokes
Kyle Fox – New Trier High School
Keenan Heinz – Oakland Strokes
Theodore Herzog – Saugatuck Rowing Club
Christian Lawrence – St. Louis Rowing Club
Nicolas Leach – Pacific Rowing Club
Lucas Liow – RowAmerica Rye
Marcus Lorgen – Phillips Exeter Academy
William Mathes – Sarasota Crew
Luke Meisenbach – San Diego Rowing Club
Colton Millar – Sarasota Crew
Ryan Miller – Indianapolis Rowing Club
Tyler Murphy – Orlando Area Rowing Society
William O’Donnell – New Trier High School
Andrew Orio – Wayland-Weston Rowing Association
John Salvi – New Trier High School
Sandro Scalifi – Atlanta Junior Rowing Association
Brady Shanle – Tempe Junior Crew
Leo Shetler – Los Gatos Rowing Club
Noah Silverstein – New Trier High School
Jack Skinner – New Trier High School
Luke Taylor – Middlesex School/Cambridge Boat Club
Cole Thomas – RowAmerican Rye
U19 Selection Camp Coxswain Invitees
Kannan Alford – New Trier High School
George Bentley – Saugatuck Rowing Club
Aleksandra Belov – Austin Rowing Club
Ella Casano – Saugatuck Rowing Club
Lucy Herrick – Chicago Rowing Foundation
Gabrielle Zammit – Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer
Comments are closed.