USRowing Announces 2023 Under 19 National Team Selection Camp Invitations

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

Sixty-seven athletes have been invited to USRowing’s 2023 Under 19 National Team selection camps in Chula Vista, Calif.

Camp invitees are competing for spots on USRowing’s Under 19 National Team in the men’s and women’s four with coxswain, quadruple sculls, and eight that will represent the U.S. at the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships August 2-6 in Paris.

Athletes not selected for the world championships’ squad will continue to train for the 2023 CanAmMex team. CanAmMex is an annual collaboration camp between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. that includes a week of training followed by a regatta. This year’s regatta will take place July 14-15 in Sarasota, Fla.

Caitlin McClain will serve as the women’s head coach for Paris, while Eric Gehrke will serve as the men’s head coach.

Supporting McClain on the women’s side are Skye Elliot and Mike Wallin, while Brian de Regt and Wallin will work with Gehrke with the men’s boats. CanAmMex coaches include Asiya Mahmud, Kevin Harris, and Matthew Grau. The U19 selector is Nick D’Antoni.

Athletes invited to participate are listed below.

U19 Women’s Selection Camp Invitees

Maisy Ballantyne – Marin Rowing Association

Carly Brown – Detroit Boat Club

Joely Cherniss – Marin Rowing Association

Angelina DiPaola – Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club

Isabella Furman – Greenwich Crew

Lizzie Hedeman – Community Rowing, Inc.

Lila Henn – Redwood Scullers

Kennedy Housley – Sarasota Crew

Charlotte Jett – Norcal Crew

Sumner Kerr – River City Crew

Beatrice Knight – Marin Rowing Association

Audrey Leurck – Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club

Ingrid Lofgren – Milwaukee Rowing Club

Rosie Lundberg – Saugatauck Rowing Club

Grace Murphy – Fairmount Rowing Association

Claire Perkoski – Chicago Rowing Foundation

Olivia Petri – Redwood Scullers

Ashley Rohloff – Princeton National Rowing Association/Mercer

Ava Schetlick – Virginia Rowing Association

Rebecca Schmidt – Niskayuna Rowing

Brooke Seebeck – Oak Neck Rowing Academy

Sofia Simone – Sarasota Crew

Eleanor Smith – RowAmerica Rye

Rebecca Stelmach – Oakland Strokes

Vienna Sun – Redwood Scullers

Emily Tierney – Blair Academy

Emily Turnbull – Andover Crew

Ella Warden – Whitemarsh Boat Club

Ella Wheeler – Northfield-Mount Hermon

Lindsey Williams – Narragansett Boat Club

U19 Men’s Selection Camp Invitees

Nathan Abrials – Gonzaga High School

Edward Achtner – Molesey Boat Club

Andrew Bittner – Belmont Hill School

Charles Boldt – Indianapolis Rowing Club

Cole Bruen – Albemarle High School

Arturo Castelo – Belen Jesuit Preparatory School

Henry Cooper – Pocock Rowing Club

Rahil Bundon – RowAmerican Rye

Nathan Fineman – Oakland Strokes

Kyle Fox – New Trier High School

Keenan Heinz – Oakland Strokes

Theodore Herzog – Saugatuck Rowing Club

Christian Lawrence – St. Louis Rowing Club

Nicolas Leach – Pacific Rowing Club

Lucas Liow – RowAmerica Rye

Marcus Lorgen – Phillips Exeter Academy

William Mathes – Sarasota Crew

Luke Meisenbach – San Diego Rowing Club

Colton Millar – Sarasota Crew

Ryan Miller – Indianapolis Rowing Club

Tyler Murphy – Orlando Area Rowing Society

William O’Donnell – New Trier High School

Andrew Orio – Wayland-Weston Rowing Association

John Salvi – New Trier High School

Sandro Scalifi – Atlanta Junior Rowing Association

Brady Shanle – Tempe Junior Crew

Leo Shetler – Los Gatos Rowing Club

Noah Silverstein – New Trier High School

Jack Skinner – New Trier High School

Luke Taylor – Middlesex School/Cambridge Boat Club

Cole Thomas – RowAmerican Rye