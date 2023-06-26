USRowing Announces 2023 Under 23 National Team Selection Camp Invitations

Sixty-seven athletes have been invited to attend USRowing’s 2023 Under 23 National Team selection camps this summer. Athletes selected through the camps will represent Team USA at the 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships July 19-23 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

On the men’s side, the U23 Men’s Sculling Selection Camp will select the men’s quadruple sculls crew for Bulgaria. Led by Conshohocken Rowing Center Executive Director Craig Hoffman, the camp is being held in Conshohocken, Pa. The U23 Men’s Sweep Selection Camp is being run by Dartmouth College Men’s Assistant Coach John Graves out of Hanover, N.H. The camp will select the men’s eight and men’s four with coxswain.

The U23 Women’s Sculling Selection Camp is being held at the Oklahoma City High Performance Center under the direction of OKCHP Head Coach and High Performance Director Reilly Dampeer. The camp will select the women’s quadruple sculls crew that will represent the U.S. in Plovdiv. Spearheaded by University of Oklahoma Women’s Head Coach Sarah Trowbridge, the U23 Women’s Sweep Selection Camp also is being held in Oklahoma City and will select the women’s eight and women’s four with coxswain that will be heading to Bulgaria.

The selection camps got underway earlier this month and run through July 7.

Men’s Sculling Selection Camp

Cedar Cunningham – Washington State University

Matthew Davis – University of Pennsylvania

Stewart Fuqua – Yale University

Harry Hall – University of Washington

Charles Jones – University of Pennsylvania

Jason Kennedy – University of Pennsylvania

William Kynast – Northeastern University

Matthew Lexa – United States Naval Academy

Owen Maier – Williams College

James Patton – Harvard University

Men’s Sweep Selection Camp

Ian Burnett – Brown University

Adam Campain – Cornell University

Jack DiGiovanni – Brown University

Jordan Dykema – Harvard University

Joshua Golbus – Brown University

Dylan Green – University of Wisconsin

Grant Gwadz – Boston University

Bret Holt – University of California, Berkeley

Samy Houdigui – Dartmouth College

Jacob Hudgins – Dartmouth College

Joseph Kiely – University of Notre Dame

Tyler Kurth – University of California, Berkeley

Caitlin Levin – Brown University

Cameron Matossian – Yale University

Wilson Morton – University of California, Berkeley

Aidan Murphy – Northeastern University

Nicholas O’Neill – La Salle University

Braden Porterfield – Northeastern University

James Robinson – Cornell University

Keith Ryan – University of California, Berkeley

Travis Senf – Stanford University

Erik Spinka – Princeton University

Samuel Sullivan – University of Pennsylvania

Nicholas Taylor – Princeton University

Julian Thomas – Dartmouth College

Blake Vogel – University of Washington

Women’s Sculling Selection Camp

Meena Baher – Harvard University

Rosemary Barney – University of California, Los Angeles

Lauren Benedict – University of Virginia

Cathleen Castle – University of Rhode Island

Victoria Dettinger – Northwestern State University

Gabrielle Graves – University of Michigan

Natalie Hoefer – University of Notre Dame

Caeley Tierney – Duke University

Paige Wheeler – Ohio State University

Aidan Wrenn-Walz – Harvard University