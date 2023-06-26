PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING
Sixty-seven athletes have been invited to attend USRowing’s 2023 Under 23 National Team selection camps this summer. Athletes selected through the camps will represent Team USA at the 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships July 19-23 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
On the men’s side, the U23 Men’s Sculling Selection Camp will select the men’s quadruple sculls crew for Bulgaria. Led by Conshohocken Rowing Center Executive Director Craig Hoffman, the camp is being held in Conshohocken, Pa. The U23 Men’s Sweep Selection Camp is being run by Dartmouth College Men’s Assistant Coach John Graves out of Hanover, N.H. The camp will select the men’s eight and men’s four with coxswain.
The U23 Women’s Sculling Selection Camp is being held at the Oklahoma City High Performance Center under the direction of OKCHP Head Coach and High Performance Director Reilly Dampeer. The camp will select the women’s quadruple sculls crew that will represent the U.S. in Plovdiv. Spearheaded by University of Oklahoma Women’s Head Coach Sarah Trowbridge, the U23 Women’s Sweep Selection Camp also is being held in Oklahoma City and will select the women’s eight and women’s four with coxswain that will be heading to Bulgaria.
The selection camps got underway earlier this month and run through July 7.
Men’s Sculling Selection Camp
Cedar Cunningham – Washington State University
Matthew Davis – University of Pennsylvania
Stewart Fuqua – Yale University
Harry Hall – University of Washington
Charles Jones – University of Pennsylvania
Jason Kennedy – University of Pennsylvania
William Kynast – Northeastern University
Matthew Lexa – United States Naval Academy
Owen Maier – Williams College
James Patton – Harvard University
Men’s Sweep Selection Camp
Ian Burnett – Brown University
Adam Campain – Cornell University
Jack DiGiovanni – Brown University
Jordan Dykema – Harvard University
Joshua Golbus – Brown University
Dylan Green – University of Wisconsin
Grant Gwadz – Boston University
Bret Holt – University of California, Berkeley
Samy Houdigui – Dartmouth College
Jacob Hudgins – Dartmouth College
Joseph Kiely – University of Notre Dame
Tyler Kurth – University of California, Berkeley
Caitlin Levin – Brown University
Cameron Matossian – Yale University
Wilson Morton – University of California, Berkeley
Aidan Murphy – Northeastern University
Nicholas O’Neill – La Salle University
Braden Porterfield – Northeastern University
James Robinson – Cornell University
Keith Ryan – University of California, Berkeley
Travis Senf – Stanford University
Erik Spinka – Princeton University
Samuel Sullivan – University of Pennsylvania
Nicholas Taylor – Princeton University
Julian Thomas – Dartmouth College
Blake Vogel – University of Washington
Women’s Sculling Selection Camp
Meena Baher – Harvard University
Rosemary Barney – University of California, Los Angeles
Lauren Benedict – University of Virginia
Cathleen Castle – University of Rhode Island
Victoria Dettinger – Northwestern State University
Gabrielle Graves – University of Michigan
Natalie Hoefer – University of Notre Dame
Caeley Tierney – Duke University
Paige Wheeler – Ohio State University
Aidan Wrenn-Walz – Harvard University
Women’s Sweep Selection Camp
Camille Arnold Mages – Northeastern University
Violet Barletta – Yale University
Juliette Camahort – Stanford University
Patricia Condon – Southern Methodist University
Lauren Day – United States Naval Academy
Lale Edil – University of Oklahoma
Eva Frohnhofer – University of Virginia
Victoria Grieder – Rutgers University
Hannah Heideveld – Rutgers University
Georgia Koerwitz – University of San Diego
Megan Lee – Duke University
Dahlia Levine – Brown University
Mia Levy – Yale University
Morgan Linsley – Duke University
Evan Park – Oregon State University
Helen Ross – University of Victoria
Quincy Stone – Marin Rowing Association/Stanford University
Tess Thompson – Ohio State University
Olivia Vavasour – Brown University
Isabel Wilkowski – Brown University
Morgan Zahner – Ohio State University
Comments are closed.