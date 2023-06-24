SMU Varsity 8 Named American Athletic Conference Boat of the Year

STORY COURTESY AAC | PHOTO COURTESY SMU

IRVING, Texas – The SMU Varsity 8 has been named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Women’s Rowing Boat of the Year as voted by the league’s head coaches. In addition, Mustang freshman Meg Flanagan, who was a part of the Mustang V8, has been named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.

SMU’s Varsity 8 captured the American Athletic Conference title on May 14 in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and propelled the Mustangs to their third consecutive team championship. The crew consisted of Flanagan, Megan Hewison, Sarah Abrams, Alice Fahey, Nicole Campbell, Emily Baker, Daisy Butterworth, Gracie Condon and coxswain Sasha Radvanovic.

Baker, Butterworth, Fahey, Hewison and Radvanovic were all named to The American’s all-conference first team.

The Mustang V8 went on to win the petite final and finish seventh overall at the 2023 NCAA Rowing Championships.