Masters Regionals Set for This Weekend

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

The USRowing Masters Series kicks off this weekend with the USRowing Southwest, Southeast, and Northwest Masters Regional Championships. In addition, the Diamond States Masters Regatta and Stars & Stripes USRowing Central Masters Regional Championships will be part of the series for the first time.

The Northwest regional will see 752 entries from 39 clubs racing this weekend on Dexter Lake in Lowell, Ore. The largest of the masters regionals, more than 680 athletes are scheduled to race across 123 events. Sammamish Rowing Association leads the way with 92 entries. Lake Union Crew is bringing 59 boats, while Station L Rowing Club had 49 boats scheduled to race. The women’s mixed double sculls on Sunday is listed as the most popular event with 17 entries. Racing begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

The Southwest championships is the second largest of the five regattas and features 417 boats, 25 clubs, and 422 total athletes racing Saturday and Sunday on the Lower Otay Reservoir in Chula Vista, Calif. San Diego Rowing Club has the largest presence at the regatta, with a whopping 83 boats expected to compete. River City Rowing has 48 boats competing, while East Bay Rowing Club will have 40. There are 124 events with the women’s C quadruple sculls having the most entries with 11.

With just 38 events, the Southeast regional will take place Saturday and Sunday at Langley Pond in Aiken, S.C. The regatta has 218 boats from 27 clubs entered, with around 250 athletes scheduled to race. Atlanta Rowing Club has the most entries with 43 boats expected to compete. Nashville Rowing and Sarasota County Rowing Club have entered 27 and 26 boats, respectively. The men’s masters single sculls will feature 25 entries.

This year, USRowing is partnering with two regattas to fill out the masters series. The Diamond States Masters Regatta will have racing across 57 events, with 415 boats from 47 different clubs scheduled to race. Capital Rowing Club is the largest competitor with 60 boats. The second largest, Chinook Performance Racing, entered 50 boats, while Riverfront Recapture will bring 32 boats. The men’s masters G-J single sculls is the largest event with 17 scullers expected to race.

In Oklahoma City, the Stars & Stripes USRowing Central Masters Regional Championships will see racing across 29 events on Saturday, with 134 boats from 12 clubs expected to compete. Oklahoma City High Performance Center will have 39 boats racing, followed closely by OKC Riversport with 35. The men’s masters single sculls has the most entries with 12 boats expected to compete.