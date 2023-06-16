Funding Extended for UK Youth Rowing

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO COURTESY BENEDICT TUFNELL / ROW360 FOR THE GEMINI BOAT RACE

The Boat Race and its principal partner Gemini have announced the extension of funding awards to five UK rowing organizations that teach young people to row.

The two sponsors have “a shared vision to remove barriers and increase inclusion in the sport,” said a Boat Race statement.

The five youth rowing organizations receiving funding are Brixton Wings, Ely College, The Firhill Youth Project and Community Sports Hub, LYR – Active Row Leeds, and Warrington Youth Rowing.